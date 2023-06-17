Dhaka expects help from friendly countries for democracy, dev​

Published on 03:47 PM, June 17, 2023Star Digital ReportBangladesh expects the assistance of all "friendly countries including India" to sustain democracy and development, said High Commissioner to India Md Mustafizur Rahman.Asked about the importance of India's "cooperation and support" in the democratic process of Bangladesh, the high commissioner said, "India is our friend. This friendship has spanned over half a century. India's contribution to Bangladesh's Liberation War is undeniable.""Bangladesh expects help from all friendly countries for its democracy and development. Naturally, we always expect India's assistance as the closest neighbour and a well-wisher,"Mustafizur said at an interactive session at the Foreign Correspondents' Club in New Delhi last evening, reports our New Delhi correspondent.He said Bangladesh had to pass through a long phase of adverse circumstances to restore democracy. There is political stability in Bangladesh and this will help sustain the democratic process and the momentum of development, the envoy said.According to Mustafizur, national and local elections under the present government have been held in free and peaceful. "This is an achievement not easily attained," he added.Answering the question whether the Election Commission of Bangladesh would seek the help of India's national poll body for conducting the coming national elections, Mustafizur said it was for the EC of his country to decide.Replying to a volley of questions about the new US visa policy for Bangladesh, the diplomat said his country is also committed to hold free and fair poll because that is what is needed to sustain the democratic process.This is an objective shared by the US and other countries, he pointed out.Asked if it would be possible to hold the forthcoming poll under a caretaker government, Mustafizur said the government is abiding by the ruling of the country's Supreme Court in this matter.Mustafizur reiterated the need for finding an expeditious solution to the sharing of Teesta and other transborder rivers for the interest of millions of people in the northern part of Bangladesh.