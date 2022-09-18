Dhaka EPZ to get $25.62m investment in RMG sector Hong Kong-Sri Lanka-Switzerland-owned company Ms Gava Private Limited is going to establish a garments manufacturing industry in Dhaka EPZ. This fully foreign-owned company will invest US$ 25.62 million where 3086 Bangladeshi nationals will get employment opportunities, reports BSS citing a...

Published: September 18, 2022 20:07:52File photo (Collected)Hong Kong-Sri Lanka-Switzerland-owned company Ms Gava Private Limited is going to establish a garments manufacturing industry in Dhaka EPZ.This fully foreign-owned company will invest US$ 25.62 million where 3086 Bangladeshi nationals will get employment opportunities, reports BSS citing a press release.The tri-nation company will produce annually 4.4 million pcs of Jacket, Fleece Jacket, T-Shirt, Polo Shirt, Sweater, Trousers, Coverall, Stretch Pant, Denim Pant, Shorts, Shirt, Sweat-Shirt, Hi-Vis Shirt, and Vest.Mentionable, A-One BD, knitting and another textile factory of DEPZ was shut down due to a business downturn. BEPZA has decided to take steps for the auction process considering the continuation of the investment flow and the employment of the workers.Later, Gava Private Limited signed the agreement to purchase A-One BD Limited Company through the auction process and to run their business there.Ali Reza Mazid, Member (Investment Promotion) of BEPZA and Prasanna Kumar Jayasinghe, Director of Gava Private Limited today signed an agreement to this effect on behalf of their respective organisations at BEPZA Complex in the city.BEPZA Executive Chairman Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman, NDC, psc witnessed the agreement signing ceremony.Among others, Member (Engineering) Mohammad Faruque Alam, Member (Finance) Nafisa Banu, Executive Director (Administration) Md Zakir Hossain Chowdhury, Executive Director (Public Relations) Nazma Binte Alamgir, Executive Director (Investment Promotion) Md Tanvir Hossain and Executive Director (Enterprise Services) Md Khorshid Alam were present during the signing ceremony.