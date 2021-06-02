Dhaka dwellers seek respite from waterlogging We hope the two city mayors will keep their promise. They are people's representatives. The city dwellers want respite from waterlogging

Editorial DeskPublished: 02 Jun 2021, 18:32Dhaka recorded 85 millimetre of rain in three hours from 6:00 am to 9:00 am on Tuesday. The rains, on the one hand, have relieved the city dwellers from scorching heat, but on the other hand, they have suffered due to the flooding of the low-lying areas. Roads in different areas including Malibagh, Banani, Dhanmondi, Panthapath, Mirpur, Green Road and Airport Road were inundated. The maximum rainfall in Chattogram was 103 mm. According to meteorologists, 44 to 88 mm of rain is called heavy rainfall, 11 to 22 mm is called moderate rainfall, and 23 to 43 mm is called moderately heavy rainfall.Due to heavy rains in a short period of time, life in many parts of the capital has been disrupted. Could it have been avoided? Of course it could have been avoided if the drainage system had been improved. Drains in Dhaka city are filled. Most of the city's canals are dead, ponds, ditches and reservoirs have been occupied. The ones that still survive have accumulated piles of garbage. As a result, rain water cannot flow.Dhaka WASA was responsible for eliminating waterlogging in the city. Although they spent millions every year in the name of digging canals or water-bodies, the situation was deteriorating. Waterlogging was increasing every year during the monsoon season. In this situation, on 31 December 2020, Dhaka north and south city corporations were given the responsibility of resolving the waterlogging of Dhaka and rescuing the canal.After realising the responsibility, the two city corporations have also done some work to alleviate the waterlogging. But it was not possible for them to finish the work in just five months. As a result, the people of Dhaka had to suffer on the first day of heavy rains.However, the two city mayors have also highlighted some real problems with drainage system. At present various development works are going on in Dhaka city including Metrorail, Elevated Expressway and such projects. These developments also create waterlogging in many cases. The navigability of the river where rain water will land also needs to be ensured. Four rivers around Dhaka -- Buriganga, Shitalakshya, Turag and Balu -- are now almost dead.Every river is seriously occupied and polluted. Arbitrary use of polythene is one of the reasons for waterlogging in Dhaka. Drainage has been blocked by dumping polythene in roads, ponds and rivers. The arbitrary use of polythene must stop to get rid of the situation. At the same time all canals, ponds, ditches and reservoirs have to be dredged.The mayors of the two city corporations said that the level of waterlogging in Dhaka will be less this year. The rainy season has just begun. There will be more rain ahead. In this situation, the two city corporations have to move forward with a sustainable and integrated programme to alleviate the waterlogging of Dhaka. We hope the two city mayors will keep their promise. They are people's representatives. The city dwellers want respite from waterlogging.City corporations have been given the responsibility as WASA failed to resolve the problem. Who will be responsible if they fail? At the end of the day, it is the failure of the government.