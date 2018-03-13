Dhaka drowns in three hours' rain Rainfall of just three hours in Dhaka was enough to shatter the tall claims of monsoon preparedness

Prothom Alo English DeskPublished: 01 Jun 2021, 16:01Inundation at Ansar Camp Bus Stand area, Mirpur-1, Dhaka on 1 June 2021Shameem RezaResidents of Dhaka woke up to waterlogged streets on Tuesday morning as pre-monsoon showers lashed the city, reports UNB.Just three hours of rainfall -- from 6:00 am to 9:00 am -- was enough to shatter the tall claims of monsoon preparedness made by the city corporations, as several areas faced severe waterlogging problems.Rampura, Badda and Mirpur were some of the worst-hit areas in the city. After the rains, many people were seen wading through ankle to knee-deep water in these areas to reach their destination.According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, the city received 85 millimetres of rainfall on Tuesday morning.Mohammad Aftab Uddin, a meteorologist, said, "The capital is likely to receive light to moderate showers on Wednesday too."According to a regular forecast, light to moderate showers, accompanied by temporary gusty or squally winds, are likely to hit parts of Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions.A few places in Rangpur and Rajshahi divisions may also receive moderate to heavy showers, as per the forecast. Day and night temperatures are likely to remain the same across the country.