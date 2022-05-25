Dhaka-Ctg fuel pipeline: Construction 50% complete

Workers are seen welding together two sections of the 250-kilometre fuel pipeline between Chattogram and Dhaka. Being implemented at a cost of about Tk 3,172 crore, the project is scheduled to be complete by this December. The photo was taken in Sitakunda upazila of Chattogram recently. Photo: Rajib Raihan

The installation of a fuel pipeline from Chattogram to Dhaka is progressing at a brisk pace as about half of the work is already complete while the rest is expected to be complete by December, according to project officials.



The pipeline is being set up to facilitate direct shipments of fuel from Patenga in Chattogram to Narayanganj in Dhaka.



At present, fuel is transported from Chattogram to destinations across the country either by land or sea, said officials of the Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC).



In addition to the huge amount of related transport costs, fuel theft also happens every day.



Moreover, due to navigability issues in inland waterways, transporting fuel become particularly difficult during the dry season.



This disrupts the supply of fuel but if the project is implemented, the BPC could avoid these losses, they said.



The BPC officials went on to say that the project would facilitate the movement of 27-30 lakh tonnes of fuel directly from Chattogram to Dhaka each year while the capacity could be increased to 50 lakh tonnes later.