Dhaka-Ctg. expressway construction project canceled

১০ বছর পর ঢাকা-চট্টগ্রাম এক্সপ্রেসওয়ে প্রকল্প বাতিল ১০ বছর আগে পরিকল্পনা গ্রহণ করে সম্ভাব্যতা যাচাইয়ে প্রায় শত কোটি টাকা খরচের পর ঢাকা-চট্টগ্রাম ২২৫ কিলোমিটার এক্সপ্রেসওয়ে প্রকল্পটি বাতিল করে দিয়েছে সরকার। রোববার অর্থনৈতিক বিষয় সংক্রান্ত মন্ত্রিসভা কমিটির বৈঠকে সরকারি-বেসরকারি অংশীদারিত্বের (পিপিপি) ভিত্তিতে চলমান প্রকল্পটি বাতিলের সিদ্ধান্ত হয়।...

১০ বছর পর ঢাকা-চট্টগ্রাম এক্সপ্রেসওয়ে প্রকল্প বাতিল

Dhaka-Chittagong Expressway project canceled after 10 years

Published: October 17, 2021 20:20:27 | Updated: October 18, 2021 12:23:58Representational image১০ বছর আগে পরিকল্পনা গ্রহণ করে সম্ভাব্যতা যাচাইয়ে প্রায় শত কোটি টাকা খরচের পর ঢাকা-চট্টগ্রাম ২২৫ কিলোমিটার এক্সপ্রেসওয়ে প্রকল্পটি বাতিল করে দিয়েছে সরকার। রোববার অর্থনৈতিক বিষয় সংক্রান্ত মন্ত্রিসভা কমিটির বৈঠকে সরকারি-বেসরকারি অংশীদারিত্বের (পিপিপি) ভিত্তিতে চলমান প্রকল্পটি বাতিলের সিদ্ধান্ত হয়। খবর বিডিনিউজ টোয়েন্টিফোর ডটকম-এর।বৈঠকের সিদ্ধান্ত জানাতে সংবাদ সম্মেলনে আসা মন্ত্রিপরিষদ বিভাগের অতিরিক্ত সচিব সামসুল আরেফিন বলেছেন, বর্তমান চার লেইনের সড়কের সঙ্গে সার্ভিস লেইন হবে।বন্দর নগরীর সঙ্গে রাজধানীর সড়ক যোগাযোগ সহজ করতে এক্সপ্রেসওয়ে নির্মাণের পরিকল্পনা করেছিল সরকার, তা এলিভেটেড করার ভাবনাও ছিল। ব্যস্ততম মহাসড়কটি চারলেনে উন্নীতকরণ প্রকল্প চলার মধ্যেই ২০১১ সালের দিকে উড়াল সড়ক বা এক্সপ্রেসওয়ে নির্মাণের আলোচনা শুরু হয়।২০১৩ সালে প্রকল্পটি অর্থনৈতিক বিষয় সংক্রান্ত মন্ত্রিসভা কমিটির সভায় নীতিগত অনুমোদন পাওয়ার পর সমীক্ষা পরিচালনা ও বিশদ নকশা প্রণয়ন করা হয়। ২০১৬ সালের প্রকল্পের নকশা প্রস্তাবের সময় হিসাব দেওয়া হয়েছিল, বাজার এলাকায় দ্বিতল সড়ক করে এই প্রকল্প বাস্তবায়নে ২৬ হাজার ৫৮৮ কোটি টাকা লাগবে। আর পুরো সড়ক দ্বিতল করতে লাগবে ৬৭ হাজার ২৫২ কোটি টাকা।এরপর সড়ক ও জনপথ বিভাগের কাজ এগিয়ে চলার মধ্যে এখন তা বাতিল হয়ে গেল।অতিরিক্ত সচিব সামসুল আরেফিন বলেন, “পিপিপিভিত্তিক যে প্রকল্প ছিল, সেটি বাতিল করা হয়েছে। এর মানে হচ্ছে, এই প্রকল্প পিপিপিতে হবে না। “এখন আপাতত দেশের সবগুলো মহাসড়ক চার লেইন করার দিকে জোর দেওয়া হচ্ছে। ঢাকা-চট্টগ্রাম মহাসড়কও তাই হবে। সড়কের দুই পাশে সার্ভিস লাইন নির্মাণ করা হবে।”কী কারণে প্রকল্পটি আর এগোচ্ছে না, সে বিষয়ে সাংবাদিকদের প্রশ্নে খোলাসা করেননি তিনি। শামসুল বলেন, “এখন সিদ্ধান্ত হয়েছে, জাতীয় মহাসড়কগুলো চার লেইনের হবে এবং দুই পাশে সার্ভিস লাইন নির্মাণ করা হবে এবং সেটা হচ্ছে। আগে পিপিপিতে এই এক্সপ্রেসওয়ে নির্মাণ প্রকল্প হওয়ার কথা ছিল। এখন পিপিপি প্রকল্প থেকে সরে এসেছে। এখন চার লেইনের বিশিষ্ট মহাসড়ক তৈরি হবে, এটাই হচ্ছে সভার সিদ্ধান্ত।একশ কোটি টাকা ব্যয় হওয়া নিয়ে প্রশ্নে তিনি বলেন, “একশ কোটি টাকা ইতোমধ্যেই খরচ হয়ে গেছে। ওটা ফিজিবিলিটি স্টাডিজে ব্যয় হয়েছে, সে কারণে ওটা গচ্ছা যায়নি। বরং গচ্ছা থেকে বাঁচিয়েছে।“টাকাটা খরচের বিষয়টি আলোচনা হয়েছে। সেখানে বলা হয়েছে এটা ফিজিবিলিটি স্টাডিজ খাতে ব্যয় হয়েছে।”২০১৬ সালে চট্টগ্রামে এক অনুষ্ঠানে সড়ক পরিবহন ও সেতুমন্ত্রী ওবায়দুল কাদের এলিভেটেড এক্সপ্রেসওয়ের সুবিধা বর্ণনা করেবলেছিলেন, ২০১৮ সালের শুরুতেই এই নির্মাণ কাজ শুরু হবে। কাজ শেষে আড়াই ঘণ্টার মধ্যে ঢাকা-চট্টগ্রাম যাতায়াত সম্ভবপর হবে।Published: October 17, 2021 20:20:27 Updated: October 18, 2021 12:23:58Representational imageRepresentational imageThe government has canceled the Dhaka-Chittagong 225 km expressway project after adopting the plan 10 years ago and spending around Tk 100 crore for feasibility study.A meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs on Sunday decided to cancel the ongoing project on the basis of public-private partnership (PPP). News from bdnews24.com.Announcing the decision at the press conference, Additional Secretary to the Cabinet Samsul Arefin said there would be a service lane along the existing four-lane road.The government had planned to build an expressway to facilitate road communication between the port city and the capital, and there were plans to elevate it.Negotiations for the construction of flyovers or expressways began in 2011 as the project to upgrade the busiest highway to Charlene was underway.After the project received policy approval in the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs in 2013, the survey was conducted and a detailed design was prepared.During the design proposal of the project in 2016, it was calculated that the project would cost Tk 26,056 crore by constructing a two-storey road in the market area. And the whole road will have to be 2 storeys 6 thousand 252 crore.After that the work of Roads and Highways Department was going on and now it has been canceled.Additional Secretary Samsul Arefin said, “The PPP-based project has been canceled. This means that this project will not be in PPP."Currently, emphasis is being laid on making all the highways in the country four-lane. The same will happen to Dhaka-Chittagong highway. Service lines will be constructed on both sides of the road. ”He did not elaborate on the reason why the project is not going ahead.Shamsul said, “It has now been decided that the national highways will have four lanes and service lines will be constructed on both sides and that is what is happening. Earlier, this expressway construction project was supposed to be in PPP. Now the PPP has moved away from the project. Now a four-lane highway will be built, that is the decision of the meeting.Asked about the expenditure of Rs 100 crore, he said, "One hundred crore rupees has already been spent. It was spent on feasibility studies, that's why it didn't go to waste. Rather saved from the clutter."The issue of spending money has been discussed. It says it was spent on feasibility studies. "At a function in Chittagong in 2016, Minister for Road Transport and Bridges Obaidul Quader described the benefits of the elevated expressway and said that the construction work would start in early 2018. It will be possible to travel from Dhaka to Chittagong within two and a half hours after completion of work.