Dhaka condemns drone attacks in Saudi Arabia by Houthi rebels
This handout image provided by Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Media on February 10, 2021 reportedly shows the wreckage of a drone that was used in an attack on Abha International Airport AFP
Bangladesh calls for an immediate cessation of such attacks and reiterates solidarity with Saudi Arabia Bangladesh has strongly condemned the drone attacks targeting the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and Abha International Airport, in southern Saudi Arabia, by the Houthi rebels.
The first attack on February 10 hit a parked commercial aircraft causing damage and the second attack on February 17 however, was intercepted and destroyed by the Joint Coalition Forces before hitting targets.
These unprovoked acts by the Houthi rebels undermine the peace and security in the region, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday.
Bangladesh called for an immediate cessation of such attacks and reiterates solidarity with the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the face of such aggression.
Bangladesh expressed its full support to the kingdom against any threat to its security and territorial integrity and in its efforts to bring about lasting peace and stability in the region.
- Published at 01:07 pm March 7th, 2021
