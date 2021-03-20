Dhaka city need standard bases to reduce traffic jam. Transport exparts.

‘নিম্নমানের বাস ফেলে মানসম্মত বাস চালু করতে হবে’

‘Standard buses need to be introduced instead of substandard buses’

ঢাকার রাস্তায় চলাচলকারী একটি বাসের করুণদশাঢাকা শহরে যানজটের কারণে প্রতিদিন প্রায় ৫০ লাখ কর্মঘণ্টা নষ্ট হয়। এতে বছরে আর্থিক ক্ষতি ৩৭ হাজার কোটি টাকা। যানজটের কারণে মানসিক চাপসহ নানা ভোগান্তির শিকার হতে হয় নগরবাসীকে।ক্ষতির এই তথ্যটি ২০১৮ সালে এক গবেষণা প্রতিবেদনে তুলে ধরেছিল বাংলাদেশ প্রকৌশল বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ের (বুয়েট) অ্যাকসিডেন্ট রিসার্চ ইনস্টিটিউট (এআরআই)।যানজট তৈরি করে রাখা হয়েছে বলেই এত মানুষ ঢাকায় থাকে। যানজট কমিয়ে আনলে মানুষও দূরে সরে যাবে। ছড়িয়ে পড়বে চারদিকেএসব সমস্যা সমাধানে ঢাকা শহরের যানবাহন ব্যবস্থাপনা সরকারের নিয়ন্ত্রণে নিয়ে উন্নতমানের অপারেশন ও ম্যানেজমেন্ট নিশ্চিত করার কথা বলেন এআরআই’র পরিচালক অধ্যাপক ড. মোয়াজ্জেম হোসেন।এ বিষয়ে ড. মোয়াজ্জেম জাগো নিউজকে জানান, বিদ্যমান বিশৃঙ্খলা ও নিম্নমানের বাসসেবা ফেলে সরকারি অর্থায়নে পরিকল্পিত মানসম্মত বাসসেবা চালু করতে হবে। মানসম্মত বাসসেবা চালুতে কোনো অবস্থায়ই বেসরকারি কোম্পানিকে যুক্ত করা যাবে না, তাহলে তারা রাজনৈতিক প্রভাব খাটিয়ে বিশৃঙ্খল পরিস্থিতির সৃষ্টি করবে। লেগুনা, সিএনজি, রিকশা—এ জাতীয় যান বন্ধ করতে হবে। তাহলেই কেবল রাজধানীর বিদ্যমান যানজট ও আর্থিক ক্ষতি কাটিয়ে ওঠা সম্ভব।তিনি বলেন, ‘ঢাকার যানজট নিয়ন্ত্রণে এই মুহূর্তে সরকারের যে আরবান ট্রান্সপোর্ট অথরিটি (নগর পরিবহন কর্তৃপক্ষ) আছে, এটার সক্ষমতা বাড়াতে হবে। তাদের তত্ত্বাবধানে সরকারি নিয়ন্ত্রণে উন্নত বাস পরিবহন ব্যবস্থা চালু করতে হবে। এটা মোটামুটিভাবে অল্প সময়ে ও অল্প টাকায় সম্ভব। এটা অল্প টাকায় এক বছরের মধ্যেই সরকার চাইলে বাস্তবায়ন করতে পারে।’ঢাকা শহরে যে ক্ষতি হচ্ছে, এর চেয়ে কম বা কাছাকাছি ক্ষতি হচ্ছে চট্টগ্রাম ও সিলেটের মতো বড়শহরগুলোতে। মোয়াজ্জেম হোসেন বলেন, ‘এই বড় শহরগুলোয় উন্নত বাস চালুর মাধ্যমে সরকার বড় প্রভাব তৈরি করতে পারে এবং ক্ষতি কমিয়ে আনতে পারে।’সম্পূর্ণ সরকারি নিয়ন্ত্রণ ছাড়া বেসরকারি প্রতিষ্ঠান দিয়ে এটা সম্ভব হবে না বলেও মনে করেন তিনি।এআরআই পরিচালক বলেন, ‘বেসরকারি কোম্পানি দিয়ে হবে না এ কারণে যে, যখনই আপনি বেসরকারি কোম্পানি অনুমতি দেবেন সেখানে ভালো-খারাপ মিলিয়ে ১০০ বা ২০০ কোম্পানি চলে আসবে। তারা তাদের রাজনৈতিক শক্তির মাধ্যমে পরিকল্পনামাফিক বাস চলাচল ব্যাহত করে। সেজন্য তাদের দিয়ে পরিকল্পিত উন্নত বাস পরিবহন ব্যবস্থা চালানো সম্ভব নয়। এটা একমাত্র সরকারিনিয়ন্ত্রণাধীন একটি কোম্পানির অধীনেই পরিকল্পিতভাবে, সুষ্ঠুভাবে চালানো সম্ভব। অনেক বলা হলেও পরিকল্পনার আওতায় আনা যায়নি গত ১০ বছরেও। আসলেও সম্ভব হবে না। কারণ তারা রাজনৈতিকভাবে খুব শক্তিশালী এবং তাদের শতজনের শতমত। পৃথিবীর প্রায় সব বড় শহরেই সরকারি প্রতিষ্ঠান পরিবহন ব্যবস্থা পরিচালনা করে।’ব্যক্তিগত গাড়ির বিষয়ে মোয়াজ্জেম হোসেন বলেন, ‘ব্যক্তিগত গাড়ি আসলে এখনো আমাদের ওই পর্যায়ে বাড়েনি। একটা উদাহরণ দিলে বোঝা যাবে। ব্যাংককে ৪০ লাখ ব্যক্তিগত গাড়ি আছে। সেখানে ঢাকা শহরে মাত্র তিন থেকে চার লাখ প্রাইভেটকার আছে। কাজেই ঢাকায় এমন কিছু প্রাইভেটকার বেড়ে যায়নি যে, নিয়ন্ত্রণ করা যাবে না।’দেশের ট্রাফিক ব্যবস্থাপনা অত্যন্ত দুর্বল বলে ৩-৪ লাখ ব্যক্তিগত গাড়ি ম্যানেজ করা যাচ্ছে না উল্লেখ করেন এই পরিবহন বিশেষজ্ঞ। ঢাকা মহানগরীতে সিএনজি, লেগুনা, রিকশার মতো ছোট যানবাহন রাখার সুযোগ নেই বলেও মনে করেন তিনি।তার বক্তব্য, ‘সিএনজি, লেগুনা, রিকশা—এ জাতীয় যানবাহন চালানো যাবে না। কারণ ঢাকা অনেক বড় শহর। এখানে এই ধরনের ছোটখাটো গাড়ি দিয়ে হবে না। বড় আকারে বাস দিয়েই এ সেবা তৈরি করতে হবে।’ঢাকা শহরে চাইলেও রাস্তা বাড়ানো যাবে না উল্লেখ করে তিনি বলেন, ‘যেটা বাড়ানো যাবে সেটা হলো পরিকল্পিত পরিবহন ব্যবস্থা এবং উন্নতমানের অপারেশন ও ম্যানেজমেন্ট। এদিকে নজর দেয়া উচিত।’মোয়াজ্জেম হোসেন বলেন, ‘রাস্তা বাড়ানো খুব বেশি জরুরি নয়। কারণ হলো হংকং ও সিঙ্গাপুরে আমাদের সমান বা আমাদের চেয়ে কম রাস্তা আছে। কিন্তু তাদের যানজট নেই।’তিনি বলেন, ‘যানজট তৈরি করে রাখা হয়েছে বলেই এত মানুষ থাকে। যানজট কমিয়ে আনলে মানুষও দূরে সরে যাবে। ছড়িয়ে পড়বে চারদিকে। নরসিংদী শহর থেকে ঢাকায় এসে চাকরি করবে মানুষ। মানুষ যদি এক ঘণ্টায় নরসিংদী থেকে ঢাকায় পৌঁছাতে পারে তাহলে তারা ঢাকায় থাকবে না। গাজীপুর থেকে ৪০ থেকে ৫০ মিনিটে চলে আসতে পারলে তো মানুষ গাজীপুরেই থাকবে। রাস্তাঘাট ব্লক করে রাখা হয়েছে বলেই লোকজন গাদাগাদি করে এক জায়গায় থাকছে।’ইউরোপের অনেক শহরে ঢাকার চেয়ে চাপা রাস্তা আছে, সেগুলো দিয়েই অনেক বড় বড় বাস চলছে। সেখানে যানজট নেই বলে দাবি এআরআই পরিচালক মোয়াজ্জেম হোসেনের।Own reporterOwn reporterPublished: 08:56 PM, 03 March 2021About 5 million working hours are lost every day due to traffic jams in Dhaka city. The annual financial loss is 37 thousand crore Taka. Due to the traffic jam, the city dwellers have to suffer various hardships including mental stress.This information of loss was presented in a research report in 2018 by the Accident Research Institute (ARI) of Bangladesh University of Engineering (BUET).So many people live in Dhaka because of the traffic jam. If traffic congestion is reduced, people will also move away. Will spread aroundIn order to solve these problems, the vehicle management of Dhaka city will be under the control of the government and the quality of operation and management will be ensured, said Prof. Dr. ARI. Moazzem Hossain.In this regard, Dr. Moazzem told Jago News that standard bus services planned with government funding should be introduced instead of the existing chaos and low quality bus services. Under no circumstances can private companies be involved in launching quality bus services, otherwise they will exert political influence and create chaos. National vehicles like Laguna, CNG, rickshaws have to be stopped. Only then is it possible to overcome the existing traffic congestion and financial loss in the capital.He said, ‘The Urban Transport Authority (Urban Transport Authority) that the government has at the moment needs to increase its capacity to control traffic congestion in Dhaka. Under their supervision, improved bus transport system will have to be introduced under government control. It is possible in a very short time and with very little money. It can be implemented within a year if the government wants. 'The damage in Dhaka city is less than or close to the damage in big cities like Chattogram and Sylhet. Moazzem Hossain said, "By introducing improved buses in these big cities, the government can make a big impact and reduce the damage."He also thinks that it will not be possible with the private sector without full government control.The ARI director said, "It will not happen with private companies because whenever you allow private companies, there will be 100 or 200 companies, good and bad." They disrupt the planned bus movement through their political power. That is why it is not possible to run the planned improved bus transport system with them. It is possible to run it in a planned and efficient manner only under a government controlled company. Although much has been said, it could not be brought under the plan even in the last 10 years. In fact, it will not be possible. Because they are very strong politically and hundreds of them. In almost all major cities of the world, government agencies operate the transport system.Regarding private cars, Moazzem Hossain said, "Private cars have not really reached that level yet. An example can be understood. The Bangkok has 4 million private cars. There are only three to four lakh private cars in Dhaka city. Therefore, there is no increase in the number of private cars in Dhaka that cannot be controlled. 'The transport expert said that 3-4 lakh private vehicles could not be managed as the country's traffic management was very weak. He also thinks that there is no opportunity to keep small vehicles like CNG, Laguna, rickshaws in Dhaka metropolis.He said, ‘CNG, Laguna, rickshaws such vehicles should be allowed to run. Because Dhaka is a big city. Not to be outdone with such small vehicles here. We have to make this service with a big bus. 'Noting that the roads in Dhaka city cannot be increased even if they want to, he said, "What can be increased is the planned transport system and improved operation and management." Meanwhile, attention should be paid.Moazzem Hossain said, "It is not very important to increase the road. The reason is that we have equal or less roads in Hong Kong and Singapore. But they don't have traffic jams. 'He said, "Because there are so many people the traffic jam has been created. If traffic congestion is reduced, people will also move away. Will spread around. People will come to Dhaka from Narsingdi city to get jobs. If people can reach Dhaka from Narsingdi in one hour, they will not stay in Dhaka. If you can leave Gazipur in 40 to 50 minutes, people will stay in Gazipur. People are huddled together because the roads are blocked. 'Many European cities have narrower roads than Dhaka, with many big buses plying on them. ARI director Moazzem Hossain claimed that there was no traffic jam.(Google translation)