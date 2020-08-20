https://www.newagebd.net/article/113971/dhaka-asks-delhi-to-work-on-irritants-border-killing Dhaka asks Delhi to work on irritants, border killing Water issues absent from FS-level talks Shahidul Islam Chowdhury | Published: 23:52, Aug 19,2020 Masud Bin Momen and Harsh Vardhan Shringla Bangladesh on Wednesday hoped that India would take substantive steps for removing irritants in bilateral relations including fully containing the incidents of killing along the common border of the two countries by Indian Border Security Force. ‘We have discussed the irritants in our relations,’ foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen told journalists after a working lunch with his Indian counterpart Harsh Vardhan Shringla in Dhaka, adding that they focused on increasing border killing along the common border. The two foreign secretaries spoke to the press separately as there was no formal press briefing. Bangladesh expressed deep concerns over the rise in killing at the Indo-Bangladesh border by Indian Border Security Force and Indian nationals during the first half of this year, the foreign ministry said in a press release. Bangladesh flagged that this is in violation of all bilateral agreements and that the Indian Border Security Force must be duly urged to exercise maximum restraint. Shringla assured the Bangladesh side that he would give necessary instructions to the newly appointed chief of Indian Border Security Force to avoid unwarranted border killing before holding a meeting of the chiefs of the border security forces at the earliest, the foreign secretary said. At least 1,185 Bangladesh people were killed by BSF and Indian citizens along the border since 2000, according to rights group Odhikar. Masud conveyed Bangladesh’s greater expectation from India, which is a member of the UN Security Council, to play a more meaningful role for a lasting solution to the Rohingya crisis, including their early repatriation to Myanmar. Indian support would also be necessary for passing a resolution at the UN Security Council on Rohingya issues, he said. None of the sides have, however, raised the matters relating to water sharing in general and the issue of the River Teesta in particular, meeting sources said. Shringla told journalists that he came as Indian prime minister Narendra Modi felt during the pandemic ‘there is not much contact, but the (India-Bangladesh) relationship must continue.’ ‘We must continue to move forward towards our strong bilateral relations and I came primarily to look at that issue,’ he said. During the one and a half hours meeting, the Bangladesh side also requested India to reopen travel and ease trade through Benapole-Petrapole land port which has been halted by the West Bengal state government at onset of the pandemic. Foreign secretary Masud informed Shringla about Bangladesh’s readiness to collaborate in the development of COVID-19 vaccine, including its trial, for ensuring early and affordable availability of the vaccine when it is ready. Shringla expressed India’s willingness to be in close contact with Bangladesh and other neighbours and highlighted the cost advantage that India enjoys due to its economies of scale in manufacturing. Masud requested for urgent reopening of visa issuance at the Indian high commission in Dhaka, particularly since many Bangladeshi patients need to visit India for availing critical and emergency medical treatment. He appreciated India’s efforts to ease travel between both countries through introduction of ‘air bubble’ flights, proposed by the Indian side. Both sides expressed satisfaction that even during this unusual situation created by the pandemic, the two countries have maintained a high level of engagement on the various areas of cooperation. Important developments have included conducting the first trial run for trans-shipment of Indian cargo through Bangladesh under the Agreement on the use of Chattogram and Mongla seaport as well as signing the second addendum to the PIWTT. The two foreign secretaries agreed that greater attention is required to lend more impetus to the development projects in Bangladesh under the Indian Line of Credit, according to a press release of the foreign ministry. The Bangladesh side also requested India the removal of obstacles on early construction of transmission lines which would connect the Rooppur nuclear power plants, a Bangladesh official said. Both sides agreed to convene the joint consultative commission between the two countries at the level of foreign ministers at the earliest, as JCC provides a platform to discuss the entire gamut of bilateral relations between the two countries with an action-oriented focus. They also underscored the value of positive media reporting on the bilateral engagements between the two countries and agreed to call upon their respective media communities to play more responsible roles in this regard. Shringla reached Dhaka on Wednesday. He called on prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday evening. He spoke to the prime minister one-on-one for a few minutes, but details of their discussion were not available. He left Dhaka for Kolkata on Wednesday afternoon.