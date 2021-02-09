Dhaka-Aricha highway to be upgraded to 10-lane: Quader Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said the government has taken an initiative to upgrade nearly 20 kilometers (Gabtoli to Nabinagar) of Dhaka-Aricha highway from four-lane to 10-lane.

"The work on feasibility study has been completed. Now, the process is going on to select the investment organisation for funds," said the minister.Quader, also Awami League general secretary, shared the development after inaugurating the construction work of Salehpur Bridge-2 (4-lanes) at Aminbazar area of Savar through video conference today.He also added that "Gabtoli bridge is also a highly busy bridge. It is not in good condition. So, we want to redecorate it. The bridge will also be upgraded from four-lane to eight-lane. The process to develop it into eight-lane is going on, and we will start the work soon."The highway from Nabinagar to Paturia will be developed into four- lane on G2G basis, he said.The construction cost for the four-lane Salehpur Bridge-2 has been estimated at Tk 40.3 cores and the bridge construction work is supposed to be completed by February 1, 2023, added the minister.