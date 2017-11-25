Dhaka agrees to Washington's military aid agreement

A State Department official said, "The administration led by President Joe Biden has proposed agreements with various countries, including Bangladesh, to ensure future grants." This is not an agreement for country-specific or Bangladesh alone.Bangladesh agrees to US military aid agreement Bangladesh has decided to respond to the country's request for assistance.Dhaka is preparing to sign an agreement with Washington. Foreign Ministry officials will hold a preparatory meeting on Tuesday afternoonAccording to ministry sources, Bangladesh is looking for ways to continue US military aid. Preparations are underway to sign a new agreement proposed by Washington. A final review meeting will be held on Tuesday afternoon on the terms of the agreement. The inter-ministerial meeting was convened by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.Appropriate representatives of the concerned ministries, departments and agencies have been invited for the meeting, which will be chaired by Foreign Secretary Masood bin Momen.The terms of the agreement do not conflict with the basic position of Bangladesh. The Biden administration has amended US law on military grants abroad. The added clause states that if a country's security agencies or forces are involved in crimes such as torture, extrajudicial killings, kidnappings and rapes, the US government will not be able to provide assistance to those agencies. In that case, any organization or force that is under US sanctions will not receive US funding. "