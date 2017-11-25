What's new

Dhaka agrees to Washington's military aid agreement

ghost250

ghost250

FULL MEMBER
Feb 3, 2015
1,019
1
2,448
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Bangladesh
A State Department official said, "The administration led by President Joe Biden has proposed agreements with various countries, including Bangladesh, to ensure future grants." This is not an agreement for country-specific or Bangladesh alone.

Bangladesh agrees to US military aid agreement Bangladesh has decided to respond to the country's request for assistance.

Dhaka is preparing to sign an agreement with Washington. Foreign Ministry officials will hold a preparatory meeting on Tuesday afternoon
According to ministry sources, Bangladesh is looking for ways to continue US military aid. Preparations are underway to sign a new agreement proposed by Washington. A final review meeting will be held on Tuesday afternoon on the terms of the agreement. The inter-ministerial meeting was convened by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Appropriate representatives of the concerned ministries, departments and agencies have been invited for the meeting, which will be chaired by Foreign Secretary Masood bin Momen.

The terms of the agreement do not conflict with the basic position of Bangladesh. The Biden administration has amended US law on military grants abroad. The added clause states that if a country's security agencies or forces are involved in crimes such as torture, extrajudicial killings, kidnappings and rapes, the US government will not be able to provide assistance to those agencies. In that case, any organization or force that is under US sanctions will not receive US funding. "

www.newsbangla24.com

ওয়াশিংটনের সামরিক সহায়তা চুক্তিতে রাজি ঢাকা

পররাষ্ট্র মন্ত্রণালয়ের এক কর্মকর্তা বলেন, ‘ভবিষ্যৎ অনুদান নিশ্চিতে প্রেসিডেন্ট জো বাইডেনের নেতৃত্বাধীন প্রশাসন বাংলাদেশসহ বিভিন্ন দেশের সঙ্গে চুক্তির প্রস্তাব করেছে। এটি কান্ট্রি-স্প্যাসিফিক বা এককভাবে বাংলাদেশের জন্যই, এমন চুক্তি নয়।’
www.newsbangla24.com www.newsbangla24.com
 
P

pakpride00090

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 28, 2019
2,474
-2
4,743
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
ghost250 said:
A State Department official said, "The administration led by President Joe Biden has proposed agreements with various countries, including Bangladesh, to ensure future grants." This is not an agreement for country-specific or Bangladesh alone.

Bangladesh agrees to US military aid agreement Bangladesh has decided to respond to the country's request for assistance.

Dhaka is preparing to sign an agreement with Washington. Foreign Ministry officials will hold a preparatory meeting on Tuesday afternoon
According to ministry sources, Bangladesh is looking for ways to continue US military aid. Preparations are underway to sign a new agreement proposed by Washington. A final review meeting will be held on Tuesday afternoon on the terms of the agreement. The inter-ministerial meeting was convened by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Appropriate representatives of the concerned ministries, departments and agencies have been invited for the meeting, which will be chaired by Foreign Secretary Masood bin Momen.

The terms of the agreement do not conflict with the basic position of Bangladesh. The Biden administration has amended US law on military grants abroad. The added clause states that if a country's security agencies or forces are involved in crimes such as torture, extrajudicial killings, kidnappings and rapes, the US government will not be able to provide assistance to those agencies. In that case, any organization or force that is under US sanctions will not receive US funding. "

www.newsbangla24.com

ওয়াশিংটনের সামরিক সহায়তা চুক্তিতে রাজি ঢাকা

পররাষ্ট্র মন্ত্রণালয়ের এক কর্মকর্তা বলেন, ‘ভবিষ্যৎ অনুদান নিশ্চিতে প্রেসিডেন্ট জো বাইডেনের নেতৃত্বাধীন প্রশাসন বাংলাদেশসহ বিভিন্ন দেশের সঙ্গে চুক্তির প্রস্তাব করেছে। এটি কান্ট্রি-স্প্যাসিফিক বা এককভাবে বাংলাদেশের জন্যই, এমন চুক্তি নয়।’
www.newsbangla24.com www.newsbangla24.com
Click to expand...
Didn't US just sanctioned your ex military chief ?

You accepted the offer so easily....hug
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Shahzaz ud din
Japan’s ascent erodes India-Pakistan peace
Replies
1
Views
1K
Joe Shearer
Joe Shearer
Riyad
In 1971, America almost fought the Soviets (Russia) over Bangladesh
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
88
Views
7K
MH.Yang
MH.Yang
MBI Munshi
The Indian Ocean: A Great-Power Danger Zone?
Replies
0
Views
2K
MBI Munshi
MBI Munshi
fatman17
CHAOS IN SOUTH ASIA - On the Brink
Replies
11
Views
2K
fatman17
fatman17
shuttler
2013 Time Magazine - Top 10 International News
Replies
0
Views
868
shuttler
shuttler

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom