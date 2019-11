Shamoon Abbasi is playing a RAW Agent from India!

What inspired Ayesha Omar to take on such a serious role?

Pakistan’s sweetheart, Ayesha Omar who has graced the screens of Bulbulay announced her upcoming movieShe revealed her role as a lead alongside actor Shamoon Abbasi. Moreover, Ayesha spoke about the beautiful storyline that circulates around Balochistan and the hardships faced by the locals.said Ayesha Moreover, In this movie, Ayesha plays a journalist from Quetta, who is struggling to get the real story out about the harsh ground-realities in Balochistan. This is quite refreshing as Ayesha will be seen playing an intense character, compared to her other roles. However, Shamoon’s character is not that of a hero!Shamoon, however, is playing a negative character in the plot. His role is based on the infamous ‘Kulbhushan Jadhav’ as he plays a RAW agent who is out to cause chaos within the province. Previously, news about Shamoon playing Abhinandan in a comedy Pakistani movie made rounds. However, it hasn’t materialized yet.Shamoon Abbasi speaking about his character, said,Ayesha dished out more inside scoops about the story and added,Truly inspiring. It is about time our Baloch brothers and sisters get the recognition they deserve. In addition to this, Ayesha informed how the movie incorporated local Baloch talent; namely Adnan Shah Tipu, Rasheed Naz, Saleem Mairaj, Humayun Ashraf, and Pakiza Khan.To this, the actress told about the inspiration that compelled her to immediately sign up for the role. She spoke highly of the producer Irfan Ashraf’s passion for this project that piqued her interest in this movie. Ayesha said,Adding to this, she said,Truly, Irfan Ashraf has the perfect vision for not just the production but the story, as he has first-hand experience. However, the entire credit cannot be solely given to the producer. Ayesha doesn’t forget to mention the writer and the director who are Faiza Choudhry and Taimoor Sherazi, respectively.Bulbulay actress says,is one great project everyone should look forward too. Of course, it has a heavy storyline unlike the usual chick-flicks or romantic movies, Pakistan is venturing out to more important matters. It is about time Balochistan is represented within the entertainment industry and what better way than this movie.