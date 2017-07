DHA mega scam: NAB investigations hit roadblock



ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB), to some extent, has stopped further investigation and needed further action in the Rs 19 billion Defence Housing Authority (DHA) scam in Lahore and Rawalpindi, it was learnt.



An available copy of a NAB report disclosed that Glubeco Private Company and the DHA had collected Rs 15.46 billion from the families of army martyrs, wounded and army soldiers in a joint account developed to allot them 10 thousand and 421 plots in recognition of their services. The Glubeco Private Company later changed its name with Orange Holding; the Glubeco Private Company was bound to provide 25 thousand Kanal as per agreement.



Surprisingly, contrary to its rules and regulations, the NAB had avoided taking action in 2011 over the violation of agreement despite finding complaints in this regard. Due to NAB incompetence, the accused founded opportunity to transfer the collected money from the families of army martyrs, wounded and army soldiers to the accounts of different companies.



According to documents, the Bureau had arrested accused Hammad Arshad who managed money laundering of Rs 2.3 billion to Dubai and had also transferred Rs 4 billion in the account of Kamran Kayani and his business partner Tariq Siddique during the period, but NAB did not take any action over these violations.



Taking serious notice of DHA scandal, then-Army Chief Raheel Sharif sent a strict message to NAB chairman. Upon this, NAB started verification of collected complaints and initiated an inquiry into the notorious land scam after a lapse of four years.



It is also learnt that Hammad Arshad got allotment of 170 files in violation of rules while Kamran Kayani got the allotment of 120 files.



According to NAB officials, accountability court had declared Kamran Kayani and Tariq Siddique as proclaimed offender. They said that both Kamran Kayani and Tariq Siddique did not participate in the investigation. Moreover, when NAB forwarded the case to the Interior Ministry for the issuance of red warrants of the accused, they received no reply. So far, no red warrants have been issued for bringing the proclaimed offenders to the country to make them part of the investigation.



Sources said that NAB had issued several notices to Kayani and asked him to appear before investigation team. However, he ignored the notices and avoided appearing before the officials of NAB despite repeated efforts. Also, a process has been initiated following an order of the Lahore accountability court in this regard, they added.



They further said the Bureau can not go after Kamran Kayani as it was the interior ministry that had to pursue this case.



It is worth mentioning here that the interior ministry has so far not shown interest in bringing back Kamran Kayani, a brother of former army chief retired Gen Ashfaq Parvez Kayani, despite the request of NAB.



Besides this, Brigadier (retd) Amjad Kayani who is a brother of Kamran Kayani has reportedly said that his brother was not involved in the DHA scam, and a response to NAB’s notices has been submitted with the Bureau.



NAB spokesperson was not available for comments.