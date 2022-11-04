What's new

DGISPR's press release on Imran Khan's address (Nov 04, 2022)تم قاتلانہ حملہ برداشت کرو ‏ہم اپنی توہین برداشت نہیں کریں گے ‏آرڈر سن لیا غلامو !

This will not change.. Instead of asking for an investigation into the allegations of Imran Khan.. DG ISPR instead asked the government to take action against Imran Khan for accusing an army officer of the murder attack.
DGISPR the gardar the killer is Condemning imran but forgetting his and other idiot dg ISI press conference.

تم قاتلانہ حملہ برداشت کرو

‏ہم اپنی توہین برداشت نہیں کریں گے

‏آرڈر سن لیا غلامو !
 
Last edited:
It's official its army vs IK.

He says **** army has accountability system? does he even knows the spelling of the word let alone the meaning. His promotion to three star is a fine eg what is all wrong now with GHQ and the army itself.
 
"آئی ایس پی آر کے مطابق مفاد پرست عناصر کی جانب سے پاک فوج پر بنیاد الزامات فوج کے رینک اینڈ فائل کی عزت، تقدس اور وقار کو داغدار کیا جا رہا ہے ، جس کا ہر صورت دفاع کیا جائے گا۔ ادارے کے افسران یا الکاروں پر لگائے گئے بے بنیاد الزامات انتہائی افسوسناک اور پرزور مذمت ہیں۔ کسی کو بھی ادارے یا اس کے سپاہیوں کی توہین کی اجازت نہیں دی جائے گی۔

پاک فوج نے وفاقی حکومت سے درخواست کی ہے کہ وہ اس معاملے کی تحقیقات کرے اور بغیر کسی ثبوت کے ادارے اور اس کے ذمہ داران کے خلاف ہتک امیز اور جھوٹے الزامات کے ذمہ داروں کے خلاف قانونی کارروائی کا آغاز کرے"۔
 
But the whole time u pretended it was official.

Let Imran khan come forward with evidence on this ..Gen. Faisal naseer works for whoever is in the hot seat in Islamabad besides his reporting to the dg. They work and collaborate with local agencies.
If faisal naseer is working against pti.. the ISI officers deputed in punjab and kpk are working for PTI.
Have some moment of truth.
 
-blitzkrieg- said:
But the whole time u pretended it was official.

Let Imran khan come forward with evidence on this ..Gen. Faisal naseer works for whoever is in the hot seat in Islamabad besides his reporting to the dg.
Do you live on Mars. He was attacked...he got boilts.... some feet he could have be dead.. tgey try to kill him just watch rana sana ula maraym Religious provicaions againt khan. You forgotten the Dg ISi the gradrar azam press conference againt khan..
4 Marshal laws done by civilians right?
 
1667588014498.png
 
Cash GK said:
Do you live on Mars. He was attacked...he got boilts.... some feet he could have be dead.. tgey try to kill him just watch rana sana ula maraym Religious provicaions againt khan. You forgotten the Dg ISi the gradrar azam press conference againt khan..
4 Marshal laws done by civilians right?
Just read your mind ramblings and tell me if it offers any explanation.. zero
I have mentioned before rhat many outsider powers have jumped in this now.
 
Dr. Strangelove said:
View attachment 893150
Jesus - these guys have lost the script. This is why they say let soldiers be soldiers. Not PR men, media men, business men, policy men, any other men than just plain old soldiers. Lets say even if there is some modicum of truth to this, WHY oh WHY put this out there now, and why in God's name would you ask the people who are accused of potentially masterminding the potential assassination of the most popular leader, to hold people complaining accountable. Pure madness. This DG ISPR is doing a horrendous job.
 
-blitzkrieg- said:
Just read your mind ramblings and tell me if it offers any explanation.. zero
I have mentioned before rhat many outsider powers have jumped in this now.
Who is that fault then.. did khan arranged no confidence vote against himself on behalf of usa. It was dg ISi who did a press conference againt khan. If they so loyal to Pakistan just go for elections people of Pakistan will decide
 
Cash GK said:
This will not change.. Instead of asking for an investigation into the allegations of Imran Khan.. DG ISPR instead asked the government to take action against Imran Khan for accusing an army officer of the murder attack.
DGISPR the gardar the killer is Condemning imran but forgetting his and other idiot dg ISI press conference.
The Honcho will defend their Henchman.
 

