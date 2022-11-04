DGISPR's press release on Imran Khan's address (Nov 04, 2022)تم قاتلانہ حملہ برداشت کرو ‏ہم اپنی توہین برداشت نہیں کریں گے ‏آرڈر سن لیا غلامو !

Jesus - these guys have lost the script. This is why they say let soldiers be soldiers. Not PR men, media men, business men, policy men, any other men than just plain old soldiers. Lets say even if there is some modicum of truth to this, WHY oh WHY put this out there now, and why in God's name would you ask the people who are accused of potentially masterminding the potential assassination of the most popular leader, to hold people complaining accountable. Pure madness. This DG ISPR is doing a horrendous job.