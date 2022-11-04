DGISPR's press release on Imran Khan's address (Nov 04, 2022)تم قاتلانہ حملہ برداشت کرو ‏ہم اپنی توہین برداشت نہیں کریں گے ‏آرڈر سن لیا غلامو !

This will not change.. Instead of asking for an investigation into the allegations of Imran Khan.. DG ISPR instead asked the government to take action against Imran Khan for accusing an army officer of the murder attack.
DGISPR the gardar the killer is Condemning imran but forgetting his and other idiot dg ISI press conference.
تم قاتلانہ حملہ برداشت کرو
ہم اپنی توہین برداشت نہیں کریں گے
آرڈر سن لیا غلامو !
