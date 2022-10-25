DGISPR put all burden of Arshad Sharif shahadat on PDM govt

Talk to Arshed shaheed's neighbour who is close to the family. Rana Sana was pushing UAE to extradite him and that's why he left UAE. It was all coordinated to somehow bring him to the country where he could be neutralized.
This statement of #ISPR reminds me of MQM of Altaf Hussain's time, who after killing locals and their own party men, used to mourn over their dead bodies and demand complete & transparent inquiry of the incidents. No wonder, AH was also the product of the establishment.
Exactly ... Everybody knows who takes down wanted people abroad, in this style. Like we haven't seen terrorists & their sympathizers being taken out in other parts of the world before by intelligence agencies.
