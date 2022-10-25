What's new

DGISPR put all burden of Arshad Sharif shahadat on PDM govt

DGISPR raised the question, which is already in the media.
Who forced sent him to Dubai and what happened in Dubai?
why he left Pakistan?

 
Talk to Arshed shaheed's neighbour who is close to the family. Rana Sana was pushing UAE to extradite him and that's why he left UAE. It was all coordinated to somehow bring him to the country where he could be neutralized.
 
Talk to Arshed shaheed's neighbour who is close to the family. Rana Sana was pushing UAE to extradite him and that's why he left UAE. It was all coordinated to somehow bring him to the country where he could be neutralized.
Sana Ullah is silent ...all PMLN gang in Islamabad are on the back foot.
 
This forking executive of East India Company should make batti of respect of their edara and take it where sun don't shine. The tactics of fooling public will not work anymore.
 
DGISPR raised the question, which is already in the media.
Who forced him to send him to Dubai and what happened in Dubai?
why he left Pakistan?

Today's ISPR news conference is what I said yesterday in another thread.

This statement of #ISPR reminds me of MQM of Altaf Hussain's time, who after killing locals and their own party men, used to mourn over their dead bodies and demand complete & transparent inquiry of the incidents. No wonder, AH was also the product of the establishment.
He was directly threatened by Rana....now the reports are of some letter signed by Bilawal to UAE government requesting them to kick Arshed out.....
 

