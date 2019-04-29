/ Register

  Monday, April 29, 2019

DGISPR Press Conference : 29 April 2019

Discussion in 'Strategic & Foreign Affairs' started by crankthatskunk, Apr 29, 2019 at 3:14 PM.

  Apr 29, 2019 at 3:14 PM
    crankthatskunk

    crankthatskunk FULL MEMBER

    DG ISPR is holding his PC:

    He just revealed/Confirmed that PAF had shot down 2 IAF jets.

    He has stated that he corrected his statement that only one pilot was in custody of Pakistan.
    He stated that India claimed PAF F16 was downed. He said that India has good relations with USA, they should demand from the Americans to confirm in writing that Pakistan's F16 is missing.

    He said that Pakistan deliberately didn't fired at the Indian installations.
    He said India should tell the world who was in the Brigade Head Quarters.

    He said the India should tell that how Pakistan foils their Missile strikes plans.
    He said Pakistan targeted India's position on the border. India should tell the world how many of its soldiers died in Pakistani strikes. And how many positions of the Indians had to be shifted.

    DG ISPR said that India should tell the world, if the arms from the depot targeted by PAF on 27th Feb 2019 are usable!

    He said that Pakistan has lot to share, it is just waiting the tensions to decrease.
     
  Apr 29, 2019 at 3:17 PM
    IceCold

    IceCold PDF VETERAN

    has he shown any evidence as well? Not of the Mig because that is for all to see but of the other jet?
     
  Apr 29, 2019 at 3:18 PM
    metalfalcon

    metalfalcon SENIOR MEMBER

    But where is the wreckage of Second Indian jet ?? Everyone saw the first wreckage but ....
     
  Apr 29, 2019 at 3:19 PM
    crankthatskunk

    crankthatskunk FULL MEMBER

    He said that everyone has seen the wreckage.
    Probably he is referring to the other wreckage, Indians claims was an accident.
     
    metalfalcon

    metalfalcon SENIOR MEMBER

    I only saw Wreckage of MIG-21 and Mi-17 in Indian OCCUPIED Kashmir but what about the second Jet and its wreckage
     
  Apr 29, 2019 at 3:21 PM
    karakoram

    karakoram SENIOR MEMBER

    he said mein ye mahawara urdu mein he bol doun ga english mein koi aur he natlab lay lein gay jo garajte hein woh baraste nahin (barking dog seldom bite) troll level 1000001
     
  Apr 29, 2019 at 3:22 PM
    metalfalcon

    metalfalcon SENIOR MEMBER

    She ??? Kiya howa aap ki bhi Zuban PHISAL Gayi hai ??
     
  Apr 29, 2019 at 3:24 PM
    karakoram

    karakoram SENIOR MEMBER

    It was a typo
     
  Apr 29, 2019 at 3:27 PM
    baqai

    baqai FULL MEMBER

    He trolled majorly, he just called them dog without saying it lol
     
  Apr 29, 2019 at 3:27 PM
    PakSword

    PakSword ELITE MEMBER

    Rest are fine.. but I don't believe on the above two..

    We shot down 3 excluding heli that day... and we had the Indian pilot of SU30..
     
  Apr 29, 2019 at 3:28 PM
    Riz

    Riz SENIOR MEMBER

    Try to Test us again india result will be not different then 27 feb.... DGISPR :enjoy:
     
  Apr 29, 2019 at 3:29 PM
    baqai

    baqai FULL MEMBER

    In a program with Hamid Mir I think he did say that second pilot died, there is more to the picture than it's revealed
     
  Apr 29, 2019 at 3:29 PM
    metalfalcon

    metalfalcon SENIOR MEMBER

    We have evidence only for one and we showed it to the whole world but what about the other jet (or jets in your stated claim).
     
  Apr 29, 2019 at 3:29 PM
    Champs Trophy 2017

    Champs Trophy 2017 FULL MEMBER

    He said, I will not say this in English coz this will be a bit excessive but let me tell you in Urdu " Jo garjtay hain woh barstay nhi".
    Referring to India as ""Barking dogs seldom bite.""
     
  Apr 29, 2019 at 3:30 PM
    crankthatskunk

    crankthatskunk FULL MEMBER

    He also had said that Pakistan has lot more to share. Probably the second pilot is one of that to be shared.
    I am sure, Pakistan has lots of information, which can really destroyed the narrative build by the Indians.
     
