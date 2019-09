It is just the start.... more to come...and it shall keep coming...#WeShallSurpriseGanguTerrorists



But now Ganguz are going to go extra panickky.... I fear they are going to torture unarmed childeren even more...



For every zulm, every rape, every torture, every killing... hum hisab lain gae!



This is Our HybridStruggle and it has begun.



Thankyou, Markhoor! Keep eating the snakes!!!!

Click to expand...