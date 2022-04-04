DGISPR confirms ruling of the National Security Commitee

PakSarZameen47
FULL MEMBER
- Jul 23, 2021
- 811
- 0
- Country
-
- Location
-
For people trying to spread misinformation
Last edited:
@FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
You have been at the forefront of spreading disinformation here which is why i am tagging you here.
He got Promotion from putwar to bikari. Dont mind him.@FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
You have been at the forefront of spreading disinformation here which is why i am tagging you here.
Now opposition parties are in deep shirt. Trust me. Tomorrow it gona be big day in SC. other words opposition parties are going to get gang rape lol
For people trying to spread misinformation
I hope that they all get done under treason because they deserve it.Now opposition parties are in deep shirt. Trust me. Tomorrow it gona be big day in SC. other words opposition parties are going to get gang rape lol