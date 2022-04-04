What's new

DGISPR confirms ruling of the National Security Commitee

Ghazwa-e-Hind

Ghazwa-e-Hind

Thanks for creating this thread, it was needed.

The PDM foreign puppets are busy spreading disinformation to downplay the significance of National Security Committee acknowledgement.

Military Establishment, Federal Cabinet, Secretaries all agreed and ackknowledged that foreign interference indeed took place.

NSC decides to issue strong demarche to unnamed country over 'threat letter'

Terms it "blatant interference in the internal affairs of Pakistan by the country in question".
Ghazwa-e-Hind

Ghazwa-e-Hind

More confirmation

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1511045065359118339

MystryMan

MystryMan

Haroon Rashid (he is close to Establishment) confirms the foreign sponsored Regime Change conspiracy against IK and the American & opposition parties Plan for Pakistan. (whole program is interesting but first 30min are more important)
 
Salza

Salza

There was deliberate misinformation spread thru Express Tribune. Imran Khan wanted to attend pti dharna at Dchowk but he didn't. I am sure it had to do with ET fake news which some TV news channels started to quote hence ISPR stepped in. PM office was first taken into confidence by ispr.

Expect to see more such fake news until SC doesn't give their verdict. 'Some' quarters are trying their best to down play American involvement.
 
Hakikat ve Hikmet

Hakikat ve Hikmet

Shoot....

Looks like the corrupt-to-the-soul traitors have got trapped! Do they really believe the USA would come to their rescue? They have been used as baits to gauge the Pak response....
 
Salza

Salza

At the moment there is a heavy onslaught of 5th generation warfare against Imran Khan. So far he is fighting and wining. If SC tomorrow gives the verdict in PTI favor than entire opposition and anti IK media will be checkmated.
 

