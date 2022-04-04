DGISPR confirms ruling of the National Security Commitee

There was deliberate misinformation spread thru Express Tribune. Imran Khan wanted to attend pti dharna at Dchowk but he didn't. I am sure it had to do with ET fake news which some TV news channels started to quote hence ISPR stepped in. PM office was first taken into confidence by ispr.



Expect to see more such fake news until SC doesn't give their verdict. 'Some' quarters are trying their best to down play American involvement.