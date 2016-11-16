DGFI gets two new high rise buildings

PM for sustained peace to continue development

PM for sustained peace to continue development Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday laid emphasis on protecting the society from corruption, militancy, terrorism and drug abuse, saying peace has to be sustained...

Published: 00:26, Nov 13,2020Prime minister Sheikh Hasina and DGFI director general Major General Mohammad Saiful Alam look at a painting presented to the PM as a gift after she inaugurated the residential buildings for the members of the Director General of Forces Intelligence in Dhaka Cantonment area through a videoconference from her official Ganabhaban residence on Thursday. Report on page 1 — Focus Bangla photoPrime minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday laid emphasis on protecting the society from corruption, militancy, terrorism and drug abuse, saying peace has to be sustained in the country to maintain the trend of ongoing development.‘If we are able, we can utilise the talent of our youth and strength of our people for development . . . and we can build our country,’ she said.Sheikh Hasina made the remarks while inaugurating the newly constructed two residential buildings and an officers’ mess for the members of Director General of Forces Intelligence.She opened those in Dhaka Cantonment area through a videoconference from her official residence Ganabhaban.Prime minister’s press secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed the reporters after the ceremony.The premier said everyone has the responsibility to build the country and to this end all have to discharge duties properly.Turning to the DGFI members, she asked them to discharge their duties sincerely being imbued with patriotism for the welfare of the country and its people.‘You’ll do your duties with sincerity being imbued with patriotism for the country and the people, and it’s our expectation that you will do it,’ she added.Asking them to know the history, love the country and work for the country and the people, Sheikh Hasina said she learnt it from her parents, adding, ‘I always want this.’‘No responsibility can be carried out properly unless there is love for the country and sense of responsibility and duty towards the people,’ she continued.Mentioning that armed forces are very essential to protect the country’s independence and sovereignty, she said Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had built the war-ravaged country on the one hand and developed the armed forces properly on the other hand.Referring to the Defense Policy formulated by Sheikh Mujib, she said coming in power, her government is taking the country forward following the policy.DGFI director general Major General Mohammad Saiful Alam delivered the welcome speech.Prime minister’s security affairs adviser Major General (rtd) Tarique Ahmed Siddique, Defence Secretary Md Abu Hena Mostofa Kamal and PMO secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah were present at the function.