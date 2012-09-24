DGA Sindh’s report reveals massive corruption, irregularities in government departments

The Director General Audit (DGA), Sindh’s report for the year 2016-17, has found massive irregularities worth billions in various government departments.

The province’s bureaucracy has failed to respond or comply with the Audit’s board recommendations.

Sindh’s provincial government has not taken action, fueling speculations of lawmaker’s involvement on the scandal.

According to the report, RS 74 billion had to be recovered in 2016 -17. However, only Rs 8.729m were recovered.

Further, there were reported losses to the government due to illegal Water connection worth Rs 19.46 million. There was an unauthorized withdrawal of funds worth 4.625 million from the accounts of different housing schemes

There were numerous other “doubtful” payments made to purchase vehicles despite a clear ban from the government. Moreover, “illegal plans and layouts of housing societies” in Karachi have also emerged in the audit’s report. The audit also pointed out that in 2016, Bahria Town purchased 1165 acres without appropriate approval.

Millions were paid in salaries to staff in different departments with “fake degrees.”

The report also reveals that during financial years 2014-16, Director General, Sehwan Development Authority, withdrew public funds amounting to Rs 4.625 million in cash from the bank accounts of different housing schemes. "However, no vouchers, bills or supporting vouchers were found against the transactions," the report said.

However, their efforts remained futile and the provincial government didn’t intervene at any level.

