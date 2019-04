Pakistan People’s Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Monday said military spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor should not be giving political statements, hours after the latter accused Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) of anti-state activities.The DG ISPR had said the state would take legal action against the PTM, alleging that the group had been receiving funding from Indian and Afghan intelligence agencies.“I think if the government has something to say then a respective minister shouldcome out and say it… we respect our institutions and don’t want to see them being made controversial in any way,” he told a press conference.Turning Prime Minister Imran Khan into his line of fire, he said: “He [Imran] should not be making the military spokesperson give a political statement.”When asked if his party backed the PTM, he said that,”Our party only supports the PPP alone. However, if other political groups stand for democracy and human rights then we back these ideas.”