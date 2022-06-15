What's new

DG ISPR says NSC was told no conspiracy was unearthed

Raj-Hindustani

Raj-Hindustani

May 4, 2019
Participants were briefed there was no conspiracy nor any of proofs were found.”

He said the words ‘intervention’ and ‘conspiracy’ are used by the diplomats.

Read also: PM Shehbaz Sharif says ‘NSC rejected entire story of conspiracy twice’

DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar said propaganda campaign by some quarters to malign the Pakistan Army and create division between the military and society. No one would be allowed to distort the facts.


DG ISPR says NSC was told no conspiracy was unearthed

RAWALPINDI: Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General (DG) Major General Babar Iftikhar said no "conspiracy" was found during a meeting of
Watch the complete video...
 
PakAlp said:
Thread was already opened but deleted by mods. No point wasting time on another one
Click to expand...

But why was deleted?

It is a open statement of ISPR and he just clarified.. And should be good for all.

I will always trust on my army than a political leader.
 

