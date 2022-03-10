What's new

DG ISPR Press Conference - March 2022 .

An Indian drone/missile was shot down over Mian Channu. ISPR has confirmed. The conspiracy theories by Zaid Hamid were indeed right.
 
Apparently a super sonic missile fired from India landed in Pakistan, yesterday; unarmed.

No mention of any shot down, it simply hit the ground. Besides, I doubt we have the ability to shoot down something moving at MACH 3.
 
Can you summarize what he said ?

Doesnt make any sense. For what will India do it ?

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Air Force on Thursday shot down an Indian projectile that entered Pakistani airspace and violated international conventions.

Addressing a press conference in Rawalpindi, the Director-General of the Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) Major Gen Babar Iftikhar said that Pakistan strongly condemned the Indian violation of its airspace.

He said that the projectile, which was shot down near Mian Channu in Khanewal district, travelled 124kms inside Pakistan from India.

"We detected the object on time and took necessary action as per the standard operating procedures (SOPs)," he said, adding that no casualties took place because of the incident.

"Some material damage was caused to a building because of the object and a crater was formed," he said.

Answering a question, the DG ISPR said: "We were absolutely monitoring the flight path of this object."

Maj Gen Iftikhar confirmed that there was "no sensitive installation in the area where the object was shot down."

Speaking about an uptick of terrorism incidents in the country, the DG ISPR said that the country's armed forces are taking prompt actions to thwart the nefarious designs of the enemy.

"So far, we have killed 80 terrorists during the past few weeks," he said.
 
Pakistan ISPR says military has intercepted an unarmed Indian surface-to-surface supersonic missile (likely BrahMos) yesterday in Mian Chanu. The target was picked up by Pakistani air defence system 100 km inside Indian border and tracked.
 
Alhamdillilah all people on the ground were reporting that they heard 2 explosions. DG ISPR also just said: "We picked the Unidentified aerial vehicle right when it took off 100Kms inside the Indian border.

Let's wait and see.
 
It was SHOT down. Listen and read properly.
 

