DG ISPR Press Conference - March 2022 .

mourning sage said: It was not a drone. It was a supersonic missile and we also didnt shoot it down. It eventually crashed. Click to expand...

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Air Force on Thursday shot down an Indian projectile that entered Pakistani airspace and violated international conventions.Addressing a press conference in Rawalpindi, the Director-General of the Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) Major Gen Babar Iftikhar said that Pakistan strongly condemned the Indian violation of its airspace.He said that the projectile, which was shot down near Mian Channu in Khanewal district, travelled 124kms inside Pakistan from India."We detected the object on time and took necessary action as per the standard operating procedures (SOPs)," he said, adding that no casualties took place because of the incident."Some material damage was caused to a building because of the object and a crater was formed," he said.Answering a question, the DG ISPR said: "We were absolutely monitoring the flight path of this object."Maj Gen Iftikhar confirmed that there was "no sensitive installation in the area where the object was shot down."Speaking about an uptick of terrorism incidents in the country, the DG ISPR said that the country's armed forces are taking prompt actions to thwart the nefarious designs of the enemy."So far, we have killed 80 terrorists during the past few weeks," he said.