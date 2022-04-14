What's new

DG ISPR Press Conference - 14/04/2022

Big_bud

Big_bud

FULL MEMBER
May 20, 2021
637
1
1,222
Country
Pakistan
Location
Australia

5 takeaways from DG ISPR's press briefing




Director-General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar speaking during a press conference here on Thursday in Rawalpindi. — Screengrab via YouTube/PTV Live

Director-General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar speaking during a press conference here on Thursday in Rawalpindi. — Screengrab via YouTube/PTV Live
The Director-General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar on Thursday held a press conference in Rawalpindi where he talked about some pressing issues facing the country, including the alleged involvement of the Pakistan Army in political affairs.
He also shed light on the alleged "threat letter" that former prime minister Imran Khan claimed was sent to Pakistan by the United States and that the superpower instigated a regime change in the country after he was ousted from power through the no-confidence motion.​

Here are the five important takeaways from the crucial presser.

1. NSC's statement did not mention the word "conspiracy"

DG ISPR Maj Gen Iftikhar clarified that the word "conspiracy" was not used in the statement issued after a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) last month.​

2. COAS Gen Bajwa neither wants an extension nor will he accept one

DG ISPR General Qamar Javed Bajwa said the COAS neither wanted an extension nor will he accept one and he will retire on time on November 29, 2022.​

3. United States did not demand military bases on any level

The military's spokesperson said that no such demand had been made on any level. "However, the army would have the same stance of 'absolutely not' in case the military bases were asked for."​

4. There will never be martial law in Pakistan; democracy only way forward

He said that Pakistan's progress is in democracy. "There will never be another martial law in Pakistan."​

5. Establishment did not give three options to Imran Khan

He also clarified that the establishment never gave three options to Imran Khan as the PTI chief had previously claimed.



In other words:

DG ISPR - بچو۔۔! جو پاک فوج کے خلاف ہو وہ بیرونی سازش ہوتی ہے! اور جو حکومت کے خلاف ہو وہ بیرونی دخل اندازی ہوتی ہے!

#امپورٹڈ_حکومت_نامنظور
 
Chakar The Great

Chakar The Great

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 25, 2018
5,590
0
6,541
Country
United Kingdom
Location
Ireland
I am strong supporter of Imran Khan but I ll always believe what army as an institute says. If my DG ISPR says no foreign conspiracy than I believe him.

This press brief has certainly changed my mind regarding US conspiracy in Imran Khan's oust. I ll still support Imran Khan for his government's performance but not for his fake anti US narrative. The narrative is similar to what Modi sells in India regarding Pakistan.
 
Cent4

Cent4

FULL MEMBER
Jul 6, 2009
961
1
733
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Why is every thread about the DG ISPR being deleted ? Why cant we allow some breathing space to discuss the press conf. Any reason given as to why it was cut at the end ?
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 2, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Cash GK
Some top reactions from Pakistan's social Community after Pm Imran khan speech
2
Replies
23
Views
818
crankthatskunk
crankthatskunk
Pakistan Ka Beta
DG ISPR Press Conference - 5th Jan 2022
Replies
10
Views
691
El Sidd
El Sidd
313ghazi
Talks with TTP on hold, operations to continue: DG ISPR
2 3
Replies
36
Views
2K
PakSarZameen47
P
M
DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar's Press Conference on Afghanistan Situation - 27th August 2021
Replies
0
Views
331
munib2014
M
313ghazi
Martyrs' blood went into Pak-Afghan border fencing, will continue as planned: DG ISPR
Replies
0
Views
410
313ghazi
313ghazi

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom