DG ISPR playing politics on dead bodies of martyrs of helicopter crash

ISPR should be ashamed of saying thisUsing this incident against PTI is lowest they can doNow all their Paid journalists and TV channels are pinning this statement on PTIThere was no campaign against helicopter crash Martyrs.Anyone can go and check out the DG ISPR Twitter and Facebook accountYou will find that how public was laughing and ridiculing ISPR on posts/tweets before that post/tweet about helicopter crash.And then you'll how everyone felt sad and expressed their sorrow and prayed to Allah on post/tweet about helicopter crash.Apart from that all PTI social media users expressed sorrows on their personal accounts.But quickly after crash this spokesman of ISPR ansar abbasi tweeted this propagandaHere you can see 1 account with 1 retweet quickly reaches to this guy?I don't how he was the first found this tweet by unknown accountNow ISPR itself is using the saem 2 tweets to say it was a campaignYesterday I shared a whole thread about how accounts followed by Maryam Nawaz Shairf are spreading venom against Corps commander XII corps Lt general asif ghafoor.But ISPR have no concerns with thatSeems like Faiz hameed and Asif Ghafoor are not part of militaryISPR is acting like a propaganda machine of regime instead of military public relation departmentEvery day getting to new low