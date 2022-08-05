What's new

DG ISPR playing politics on dead bodies of martyrs of helicopter crash

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1555559019237998592

ISPR should be ashamed of saying this
Using this incident against PTI is lowest they can do
Now all their Paid journalists and TV channels are pinning this statement on PTI
There was no campaign against helicopter crash Martyrs.


Anyone can go and check out the DG ISPR Twitter and Facebook account
You will find that how public was laughing and ridiculing ISPR on posts/tweets before that post/tweet about helicopter crash.

And then you'll how everyone felt sad and expressed their sorrow and prayed to Allah on post/tweet about helicopter crash.

Apart from that all PTI social media users expressed sorrows on their personal accounts.

But quickly after crash this spokesman of ISPR ansar abbasi tweeted this propaganda
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1554165367148187649

Here you can see 1 account with 1 retweet quickly reaches to this guy?
I don't how he was the first found this tweet by unknown account

Now ISPR itself is using the saem 2 tweets to say it was a campaign

Yesterday I shared a whole thread about how accounts followed by Maryam Nawaz Shairf are spreading venom against Corps commander XII corps Lt general asif ghafoor.

But ISPR have no concerns with that
Seems like Faiz hameed and Asif Ghafoor are not part of military

ISPR is acting like a propaganda machine of regime instead of military public relation department
Every day getting to new low
 
Pro PTI journalists have been saying this that some Corp Cmdrs. were against the regime change, including Lt. Gen. Sarfaraz Ali, and pro-PTI accounts have latched on to that propaganda. This campaign was utterly disgusting and shameless. PTI should find some chullu bhar paani and do the needful.
 

