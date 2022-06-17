DG ISPR on FATF

Acetic Acid
Completion of operation regime change plan by Pak is a great achievement
A monumental effort paving way for corruption
"Core cell GHQ which steered the national effort & civil-military thugs team which synergised implementation of action plan made it possible,making Pak slave" COAS
