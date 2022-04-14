What's new

DG ISPR Lt Gen Babar Iftikhar Important Press Conference

Jango

Jango

SENIOR MODERATOR
Sep 12, 2010
16,475
24
19,642
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
If this goes on, nothing good is going to come out of this.

The DG says that PMO reached out to COAS keh beech bachao karao, and this is unfortunate that political parties can't sort it out themselves. First time I think in public this has been said at an official forum.
 
Mugen

Mugen

FULL MEMBER
Feb 16, 2018
1,911
2
4,938
Country
Pakistan
Location
Egypt
Jango said:
If this goes on, nothing good is going to come out of this.

The DG says that PMO reached out to COAS keh beech bachao karao, and this is unfortunate that political parties can't sort it out themselves. First time I think in public this has been said at an official forum.
Click to expand...
And he basically said there was no conspiracy either.
 
M

mourning sage

FULL MEMBER
Jun 29, 2010
671
0
1,065
Country
Pakistan
Location
Ireland
Acetic Acid said:
They have been saying it for ages
It's genuine sentiment of people
No one is abusing army
People are disappointed
Click to expand...
How stupid of them to still think. he needs to realise that the establishment has lost its standing with the public. Enemy propaganda might exist but make no mistake, the anti-army sentiments of Pakistanis are genuine. The sooner they realise this, the better.

Also, the good general makes reference to rule of law. How pathetic of him. When the army forced courts to open and issue judgements, is that rule of law? When the army allows those convicts to roam free and as the PM of Pakistan, is that the rule of law?
 
graphican

graphican

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 21, 2009
12,430
48
20,639
Country
Pakistan
Location
Australia
Between the rapist and the victim, this establishment is neutral. Between truths and lies, this establishment is neutral. What a pride.

DGISPR says he is a-political... so who was making courts open at midnight? Who was running to courts preventing PM from scking COAS? Powerless opposition parties?
 
Last edited:

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 24, Members: 18, Guests: 6)

Similar threads

M
DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar's Press Conference on Afghanistan Situation - 27th August 2021
Replies
0
Views
322
munib2014
M
313ghazi
Talks with TTP on hold, operations to continue: DG ISPR
2 3
Replies
36
Views
2K
PakSarZameen47
P
Pakistan Ka Beta
DG ISPR Press Conference - 5th Jan 2022
Replies
10
Views
687
El Sidd
El Sidd
313ghazi
Martyrs' blood went into Pak-Afghan border fencing, will continue as planned: DG ISPR
Replies
0
Views
409
313ghazi
313ghazi
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
INDIA POSES BIGGEST THREAT TO AFGHAN PEACE PROCESS: DG ISPR
2
Replies
17
Views
1K
SecularNationalist
SecularNationalist

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom