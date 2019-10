DG ISPR defends Neelum Muneer’s item song in ‘Kaaf Kangana’

Renowned playwright Khalil ur Rehman Qamar's directorial venturemade headlines for all the wrong reasons. The film released last weekend on October 25 and has not opened to good reviews or box office numbers.The film has an item song featuring Neelum Munir. The song titledhas been composed by Sahir Ali Bagga while Aima Baig has lent her vocals.While the song is picturised like any other item song, with leering men and alcohol bottles, the lyrics are what caught our attention.The song opens with: "The lyrics get more bizarre as the song continues, "."Following the backlash on the song, Neelum took toto defend herself and said that she "did this song only because this movie is a project of ISPR."She added, "Perhaps this is the first and last item song of my life. But you all know that whatever I do, I own it and I do it with pride. PakistanMeanwhile, DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor also took to Twitter to defend the item song.has been made in collaboration with ISPR.He said that the "item song is by an Indian girl in the movie as per her role."In the same tweet, Gen Asif Ghafoor also addressed the controversy surrounding Humera Arshad's concert at ISPR GHQ on Kashmir Black Day.سر اگر یہ سچ ھے تو دل خون کے آنسو روتاھے یہ ستم ظریفی دیکھ کرPic 1. The item song is by an indian girl in the movie as per her role, you may watch movie to know the context.Pic 2. It is neither at GHQ (GHQ is at Rwp not Islamabad) nor of an event organised for ISPR as such.Watch the song here:Source: https://thecurrent.pk/dg-ispr-defen...y6hps525sSGxVAUb9MF2TCnqOdUkylqO2GLzSPxVxGC48