DG ISPR blocking PTI Twitter accounts

ISPR with another childish act proving they consider themselves holy cow
Can't bear criticism so block the accounts of kids
From Dushman kay bachon ko parhana to getting Afraid of own kids
Never did this against PMLN PTM or BLA
DG ISPR is spokesman of armed Forces not a journalist or social media influencer which can block people they don't like
It definitely proves that they're afraid of PTI
Everyday getting to new low.
