DG ISPR blocking PTI Twitter accounts

Acetic Acid

Acetic Acid

May 10, 2021
ISPR with another childish act proving they consider themselves holy cow
Can't bear criticism so block the accounts of kids

From Dushman kay bachon ko parhana to getting Afraid of own kids

Never did this against PMLN PTM or BLA

DG ISPR is spokesman of armed Forces not a journalist or social media influencer which can block people they don't like

It definitely proves that they're afraid of PTI

Everyday getting to new low.


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1537809306569031681

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1537813622868566018

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1537816706608939009

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1537813429385297927

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1537815447000711174
 
Riz

Riz

Jan 20, 2010
84BEF2A9-E347-4A6B-BD7D-BD1DC542C1DE.jpeg
 
Jango

Jango

Sep 12, 2010
Because the civilians sometimes want to do things which are legally in their domain, but de facto aren't.

And the man at the top does not like it when that happens.

This is the main reason. Further auxillary reasons further push the proverbial stone off the edge.
 
Acetic Acid

Acetic Acid

May 10, 2021
First of all it's account of an official designated position not someone's personal

Secondly PTI kids just raised some questions which they had no answers
 
TNT

TNT

Jun 2, 2019
U r right, actually they never let any civilian govts and institutions to stabalize and assert authority.
 
Riz

Riz

Jan 20, 2010
Some one have told these F.A passed morons that if you blocked these few Twitter accounts, they will stop criticizing bajwa 😂
 

