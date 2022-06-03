What's new

DG ISI will be verifying important civil postings and promotions in this imported govt

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1532718135014477824
depending on the job & department, SVA is conducted by multiple departments anyway.... I remember when i filled out six forms and submitted 36 passport size photos :D

few went to Special Branch, some to IB and a file went to abpara. Not to forget a file was submitted to security department of the organization too....

So i don't know what is new here.... is it that a secondary screening being implemented for postings / transfers to key positions?
 
Good decision, seems like civilian structure has already given way and govt. officers have constantly been found to act against national interest.So this decision would prevent the likes of Hussain Haqqani and Jamaat Ali Shah from rising through the ranks
 
Good decision, seems like civilian structure has already given way and govt. officers have constantly been found to act against national interest.So this decision would prevent the likes of Hussain Haqqani and Jamaat Ali Shah from rising through the ranks
lols and who will vet turds like chikna dg isi and bajwa?
 
Lumber 1 agency is supposed to protect Pakistan's interests in foreign territories. At-least that's what they hide behind whenever sh!t hits fan internally.

Apparently East India Company executive's hunger for power is never ending.

And the rationale behind this is?
No rational, just an illusion created that they're the only one in Country who are patriotic and honest and fit for controlling all important jobs. And for 7+ decades East India Company is expanding her powers under disguise of being "patriotic and professional".
 
What happened to that civil supremacy mantra of non-league? :lol:
PML-N's birth resulted due to the favor of Gen. Ghulam Gilani and was later adopted by Gen. Zia. Even Maryam Nawaz was in love to join Army Medical College and by customizing the laws of admission for the purpose, she was able to get admission. Further, you could see her love for the army in the form of Capt. Safdar.
All this civil supremacy mantra is BS. Every time this filthy, liar, and the criminal dynasty was supported by Establishment.
When they were laundering money, was the Establishment unaware? I doubt that, maybe a juicy bone is also there for the purpose.
 

