DG ISI Lt General Faiz Hameed has reached Kabul -Says "Everything Will Be OK"

TTP and BLA are on top of the agenda. Afghan Taliban have no other choice. If they want China's investment and Pakistan's help they would have to eliminate TTP and BLA leadership.

I doubt DG ISI himself would go all the way to Kabul especially at this stage to talk about Kabul when dust hasn't settled.I bet he's there to iron out issue with formation of Gov OR, and more importantly, to talk about ISIS on behalf of Americans.