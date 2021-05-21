DG IAEA's Congratulation Message on Pakistan's Biggest Achievement

RadioactiveFriends
Feb 24, 2015
DG IAEA's Congratulations Message on Pakistan's Biggest Achievement
Pakistan’s longstanding collaboration with #IAEA stretched back to the 70s as the country pursued its nuclear programme under safety guidelines. To meet its rising energy needs, nuclear generation plants are important for #Pakistan. - said DG International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), in a congratulatory message on the occasion of the inauguration of the K-2 #nuclear power plant in #Karachi.
