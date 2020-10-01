DF-21D "carrier killer" missile for Pakistan?

"The Dong Feng-21D anti-ship ballistic missile (ASBM), which can accurately strike aircraft carrier 1,500 kilometres away. An improved version, the Dong Feng-26, targets aircraft carriers 3,000-4,000 kilometres away". 'The DF-21 system has a warhead capable of Mach 10. With speeds of up to Mach 10 during the terminal phase, the DF-21D is the fastest-ever MRBM. It is capable of outperforming current US missile defence systems such as the AEGIS ballistic missile defence system".If Pakistan wants to develop its own intermediate-range ballistic missile with a 1500/3000-4000 km range equivalent to China's DF-21D/DF-26 it may cost as much as 1 billion USD to develop. In other words it would be waste of money. The better option would be to buy the DF-21D/DF-26 directly from China. China's DF-21D/DF-26 missile may cost $25 million apiece."If Pakistan Navy inducts the DF-21D it could upset India’s clear naval advantage over Pakistan". If the DF-21D is installed at any point along the Makran coast of Pakistan between Pasni and Karachi it will be able to hit any of the Indian Navy aircraft carriers. In fact it could strike any naval target in the Persian gulf. DF-21D will dominate the whole of the Arabian Sea including the littorals of India on one flank and that of Middle east/Gulf on the other. An Indian aircraft carrier with MiG-29K and Tejas on board will not be able to blockade Pakistan if the carrier has to stay out of range of the missile. Which out be impossible considering the DF-21D 1500-km range. The DF-21D could prevent Indian or any other countries warships from approaching coastal targets like Karachi or Gwadar.Here is the range of the DF-21D/DF-26 if installed on Pasni naval base:DF-21D 1500-km rangeDF-26 3000-km minimum rangeDF-26 4000-km maximum range