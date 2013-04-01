Dezful. 1 missile, 1 warhead it seems.

As I was watching some footage of the unveiling of the Dezful missile in the underground production facility, I just now noticed that there are two different guidance-section and warhead combinations in production, for presumably that same missile (Dezful). One combination is where the guidance fins is aft of the warhead and with a blunt nose, with trapezoid guidance fins. The other one has the fins are a bit more forward, like on the Fateh-313, with a sharp nose and with sharp guidance fins. Are there 2 different missiles or do they share the same missile body but with different warheads?