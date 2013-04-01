What's new

Dezful. 1 missile, 1 warhead it seems.

As I was watching some footage of the unveiling of the Dezful missile in the underground production facility, I just now noticed that there are two different guidance-section and warhead combinations in production, for presumably that same missile (Dezful). One combination is where the guidance fins is aft of the warhead and with a blunt nose, with trapezoid guidance fins. The other one has the fins are a bit more forward, like on the Fateh-313, with a sharp nose and with sharp guidance fins. Are there 2 different missiles or do they share the same missile body but with different warheads?
Dezful fins aft 3.png
Dezful fins forward 3.png


 

As I was watching some footage of the unveiling of the Dezful missile in the underground production facility, I just now noticed that there are two different guidance-section and warhead combinations in production, for presumably that same missile (Dezful). One combination is where the guidance fins is aft of the warhead and with a blunt nose, with trapezoid guidance fins. The other one has the fins are a bit more forward, like on the Fateh-313, with a sharp nose and with sharp guidance fins. Are there 2 different missiles or do they share the same missile body but with different warheads?

probably to increase the range to 1200-1300 KM they use an smaller warhead
 
cluster warheads?
If this is the right term, then that. There was a vid here in Iran missile thread where they showed a warhead which circles on the long axis and so push out a lot of small bombs and distributed them over a greater area.
 
probably to increase the range to 1200-1300 KM they use an smaller warhead
I don't think so.

Or one is bomblets for air bases ect and the other is point damage.
At least the 'SQ' missile which is firstly named with 'FHx.xxxx' to correspond with the missile warhead, doesn't use a cluster warhead.
Warhead integration.png

Warhead number.png


I think these are two different missiles. The 'real' Dezful has its guidance fins aft, which would indicate a separable warhead and the missile body has a metallic color initially and then a white (thermal resistant?) coating put on. The other missile has a blue body color and then a white coating is put on. Also with this missile the guidance fins are more forward placed, resembling the older Fateh series missiles.
 
Could be possible but small chance.

I think these are two different missiles. The 'real' Dezful has its guidance fins aft, which would indicate a separable warhead and the missile body has a metallic color initially and then a white (thermal resistant?) coating put on. The other missile has a blue body color and then a white coating is put on. Also with this missile the guidance fins are more forward placed, resembling the older Fateh series missiles.
there are a lot of probabilities where it could be an anti-ship version as much as we know, which in turn can have another guidance section
 
If you look at the grey one you see that the fins are more backwards. For me this means that that part, where the fins mounted in the other missile, is a base that holds the rigg where the bomblets are sorted in.
 
At least the 'SQ' missile which is firstly named with 'FHx.xxxx' to correspond with the missile warhead, doesn't use a cluster warhead.
Yes. The white sq one has the fins at that place where the base, what is holding the rigg, is at the gray one.

dam, where is this vid!

anyway, just my thoughts
 
Yes. The white sq one has the fins at that place where the base, what is holding the rigg, is at the gray one.

edit:

dam, where is this vid!

edit:

anyway, just my thoughts
I don't see any separation lines or grooves on the warhead that would indicate a cluster munition/dispensing capability.
 
I don't see any separation lines or grooves on the warhead that would indicate a cluster munition/dispensing capability.
Thats an good argument. I cant say anything against it at the moment. The dispensing was through circeling the warhead on the long axis and so push out the bomblets through centrifugal force. So maybe the whole cover will go to free the bombletts.

anyway, i cant find the vid. So whatever.

anyway, i cant find the vid. So whatever.
 
As I was watching some footage of the unveiling of the Dezful missile in the underground production facility, I just now noticed that there are two different guidance-section and warhead combinations in production, for presumably that same missile (Dezful). One combination is where the guidance fins is aft of the warhead and with a blunt nose, with trapezoid guidance fins. The other one has the fins are a bit more forward, like on the Fateh-313, with a sharp nose and with sharp guidance fins. Are there 2 different missiles or do they share the same missile body but with different warheads?

So far the only cluster munition warheads that we`ve seen have been these:

The shape is clearly quite different from the standard bi-conic type warhead that we see in the op bottom picture.
Personally I`m inclined to think that the missile in the op bottom pic is just a fateh 110,as the warhead is clearly the same diameter as the rest of the missile body,unlike on the dezful,and the guidance section also looks like the standard non separating type as well.
 
Ok lets help the Italian military intelligence guy on his database :lol:

One is Dezful the other Fateh. The pointed nose of the second missile would not survive thermal stress at 1000km re-entry speeds.
 
Personally I`m inclined to think that the missile in the op bottom pic is just a fateh 110
It could very well be just a Fateh missile. But this would be an improved one with electric actuators instead of the original pneumatic ones and perhaps some other improvements as wel.
 
Ok lets help the Italian military intelligence guy on his database :lol:

One is Dezful the other Fateh. The pointed nose of the second missile would not survive thermal stress at 1000km re-entry speeds.
:eek:
This is why I had/have a hard time with this one. OG Fatehs still being produced in 2019? And if the 'FH' indicate what it is, then these are Fateh-Hs. But where are the 'E,F,G' versions then? Still not officially announced?
 
