What's new

Development of AMCA will lead to a quantum jump in technological capabilities of India: HAL Chairman

INDIAPOSITIVE

INDIAPOSITIVE

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 20, 2014
7,966
-14
8,948
Country
India
Location
India
The Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programme has completed the preliminary design stage and detailed design phase has commenced.

Speaking with The Indian Express, chairman and managing director of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), R Madhavan said the development of AMCA will lead to a quantum jump in technological capabilities of India. “AMCA development programme is being progressed by ADA and HAL is its design partner. It is the indigenous fifth generation fighter and the specifications are in line with the Fifth Generation aircraft technology with features like stealth, internal weapons, super cruise, serpentine air intake etc. The prototypes are planned to be manufactured through SPV (Special Purpose Vehicle) models involving Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO), HAL and private players,” he said.
Last week, a new Flight Control System (FCS) integration facility, constructed at Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE), Bengaluru, was inaugurated. The facility will support the Research & Development (R&D) activities for developing Avionics for Fighter Aircraft and FCS for the fifth generation aircraft

Earlier this month DRDO had announced the proverbial metal cutting for the first prototype of AMCA.
On March 14, Ajay Bhatt, Minister of State for Defence, in a reply to a question in Rajya Sabha, said the process for obtaining Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) and prototype development AMCA has been initiated.
“Fifth generation fighter aircraft, due to very special features, are costlier than fourth generation fighter aircraft. Since AMCA is an indigenuous fifth generation fighter aircraft, it is less costlier than similar aircraft available outside,” he said.
Besides, HAL is establishing a Greenfield helicopter factory at Tumakuru on a 615-acre land for manufacturing Light Utility Helicopters (LUH) and other futuristic projects. Though the production facility set up is being completed, inauguration is slated in July/August along with the rollout of the first production LUH from the facility.

Updating about the status of the helicopter factory, Madhavan said, “Manufacturing facility will get established as per the Industry 4.0 standards. The facility is currently planned to have a production capacity of 30 LUHs per annum which can be expanded to 60 in the next phase depending on the order availability,” he said.

LUH is a 3-ton class utility helicopter, indigenously designed and developed by HAL to meet the requirements of the Indian Air Force and the Indian Army. LUH will replace the aging fleet of Cheetah and Chetak helicopters.

“The Tumakuru facility will play a significant role in augmenting helicopter production in the country, considering the projected increase in helicopter requirements in the days to come. Apart from catering to our Defence Forces, we expect demand for these kinds of helicopters in civil and export segments as well,” Madhavan said.


indianexpress.com

Development of AMCA will lead to a quantum jump in technological capabilities of India: HAL Chairman

Last week, a new Flight Control System (FCS) integration facility, constructed at Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE), Bengaluru, was inaugurated. The facility will support the Research & Development (R&D) activities for developing Avionics for Fighter Aircraft and FCS for the fifth...
indianexpress.com indianexpress.com
 
S

shayyman

MEMBER

New Recruit

Feb 6, 2022
38
0
69
Country
Pakistan
Location
Sweden
Here we go again. Brace yourself for regular garbage of this sort for next 10-15 years, after which excuses will follow, followed by how the next Project Parminder will be the actual "quantum jump" India has been looking for in air force technology.

Empty vessels make the most noise.
 
Joe Shearer

Joe Shearer

PROFESSIONAL
Apr 19, 2009
25,721
152
42,146
Country
India
Location
India
HaMoTZeMaS said:
India: Could, Would, Should....
Click to expand...
I know.

We don't have the brains to stick to 'Can't, won't, shant'.

So much more elegant; just buy the paint brushes, and voila!

INDIAPOSITIVE said:
Last week, a new Flight Control System (FCS) integration facility, constructed at Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE), Bengaluru, was inaugurated. The facility will support the Research & Development (R&D) activities for developing Avionics for Fighter Aircraft and FCS for the fifth generation aircraft
Click to expand...
@HaMoTZeMaS

This, BTW, has been finished aeons ago, and what is being done now is to work on expanding and improving it.

Looks like we need a seventh category for this.
 
HaMoTZeMaS

HaMoTZeMaS

FULL MEMBER
Jan 21, 2020
729
1
772
Country
Pakistan
Location
Saudi Arabia
Joe Shearer said:
I know.

We don't have the brains to stick to 'Can't, won't, shant'.

So much more elegant; just buy the paint brushes, and voila!


@HaMoTZeMaS

This, BTW, has been finished aeons ago, and what is being done now is to work on expanding and improving it.

Looks like we need a seventh category for this.
Click to expand...
And, the irony is... Those "cant, won't, shant" from beginning has been nullifying each and every "did, done"
 
Joe Shearer

Joe Shearer

PROFESSIONAL
Apr 19, 2009
25,721
152
42,146
Country
India
Location
India
HaMoTZeMaS said:
And, the irony is... Those "cant, won't, shant" from beginning has been nullifying each and every "did, done"
Click to expand...
Aren't you glad about it? That helps every person posting to point out that a single, small friendless nation has held out against an enemy seven times larger. Just think about it; if each 'could, would, should' had become 'can, will, shall' and then moved, as so many of our projects have, to 'done' and 'did', we wouldn't be talking on this forum at all. There would be no forum like this at all.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

S
India is on a Mission to Build a Stealth Fighter by 2025
2 3 4
Replies
51
Views
2K
shayyman
S
Maarkhoor
Made-in-India stealth fighter project set to take off in 2022
2 3 4 5
Replies
71
Views
5K
johncliu88
J
A
India closes in on maritime helicopter export to the Philippines
Replies
0
Views
459
Arulmozhi Varman
A
beijingwalker
4th Country To Deploy Stealth Fighters, How Does India’s AMCA Stack-Up Against China’s J-20 Mighty Dragon?
4 5 6 7 8 9
Replies
125
Views
5K
Erebus
Erebus
S
India is on a Mission to Build a Stealth Fighter by 2025
2 3 4
Replies
57
Views
3K
waz
waz

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom