Development of AMCA will lead to a quantum jump in technological capabilities of India: HAL Chairman

HaMoTZeMaS said: And, the irony is... Those "cant, won't, shant" from beginning has been nullifying each and every "did, done" Click to expand...

Aren't you glad about it? That helps every person posting to point out that a single, small friendless nation has held out against an enemy seven times larger. Just think about it; if each 'could, would, should' had become 'can, will, shall' and then moved, as so many of our projects have, to 'done' and 'did', we wouldn't be talking on this forum at all. There would be no forum like this at all.