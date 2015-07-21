Ministry of Civil Aviation 21-July, 2015 17:54 IST Development of Airports The Government of India (GoI) has granted 'in-principle' approval to 13 projects: Mopa in Goa, Navi Mumbai, Sindhudurg and Shirdi in Maharashtra, Bijapur, Gulbarga, Hassan and Shimoga in Karnataka, Kannur in Kerala, Dabra in Gwalior, Pakyong in Sikkim, Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh and Karaikal in Pudducherry. No decision has been taken for the development of Jewar airport in NOIDA. The construction work of the proposed airport at Kushinagar has not started as the development of the airport through Public Private Partnership (PPP) could not be realized by the Government of Uttar Pradesh (GoUP). This information was given by Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Dr. Mahesh Sharma in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha today. *****