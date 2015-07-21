/ Register

Development of Airports

    Ministry of Civil Aviation
    21-July, 2015 17:54 IST
    Development of Airports

    The Government of India (GoI) has granted 'in-principle' approval to 13 projects: Mopa in Goa, Navi Mumbai, Sindhudurg and Shirdi in Maharashtra, Bijapur, Gulbarga, Hassan and Shimoga in Karnataka, Kannur in Kerala, Dabra in Gwalior, Pakyong in Sikkim, Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh and Karaikal in Pudducherry. No decision has been taken for the development of Jewar airport in NOIDA.

    The construction work of the proposed airport at Kushinagar has not started as the development of the airport through Public Private Partnership (PPP) could not be realized by the Government of Uttar Pradesh (GoUP).

    This information was given by Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Dr. Mahesh Sharma in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha today.

    Ministry of Civil Aviation
    27-July, 2015 17:15 IST
    Airport Projects

    There are a total number of 476 airports in the country. This includes operational and non-operational airports, airstrips etc. owned by the Airports Authority of India, Defence, State Governments, private parties etc.

    Government of India (GoI) has granted 'in-principle' approval for setting up of the following 14 Greenfield airports in the country with estimated project cost (approx.) as given under:

    Mopa in Goa (Rs.3000 cr), Navi Mumbai (Rs.15149 cr), Sindhudurg (Rs.350 cr) and Shirdi (Rs.320.54 cr for Phase I) in Maharashtra, Bijapur (Rs. 150 cr), Gulbarga (Rs.13.78 cr in initial phase), Hassan (apprx. 793.95 cr in three phases) and Shimoga (Rs.38.91 cr in initial phase) in Karnataka, Kannur (Rs.1892 cr) in Kerala, Dabra (Rs.200 cr) in Gwalior, Pakyong (Rs. 605.59 cr) in Sikkim, Kushinagar(Rs.600.39 cr) in Uttar Pradesh, cost estimated by Airports Authority of India, as the development of the airport through Public Private Partnership (PPP) could not be realized by the Government of Uttar Pradesh (GoUP), Karaikal (Rs. 280 cr) in Pudducherry and Durgapur (Rs. 700 cr) in West Bengal. Out of these, one project namely Durgapur Airport has commenced commercial operations on 18th May, 2015.

    Since 2012, GoI has received initial proposals for setting up of Greenfield airports at several places, namely, Karwar in Karnataka, Androth (Karavati dist.) in Union Territory of Lakshadweep, Taj International Airport, Hirangaon in Uttar Pradesh, Dagadarthi Mendal Nellore Dist., Bhogapuram in Vizianagaram District near Visakhapatnam, Tadepalligudem in West Godavari District, Oravakallu in Kurnool District and Kuppam in Chittoor District in Andhra Pradesh. As per Greenfield Airports Policy, 2008, Ministry of Defence, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Airports Authority of India (AAI) was consulted for these proposals. The proposal of Government of Uttar Pradesh for setting up of Greenfield airport at Hirangaon was examined in consultation with the nodal agencies and M/o Defence did not recommend the project. Grant of Site clearance to these projects depends upon recommendations from M/o Defence, AAI, DGCA and the concerned State Government.

    Necessary action for approval from various departments, project development, including financing of the airport project is taken by the respective airport promoter. The timeline for construction of airport projects depends upon many factors such as land acquisition, availability of mandatory clearances, financial closure, etc. by the individual operator.

    This information was given by Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Dr. Mahesh Sharma in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha today.

    Cabinet
    24-January, 2017 13:33 IST
    Cabinet approves exchanging of Airports Authority of India's land measuring 11.35 acres with equivalent land of Govt. of Bihar at Jai Prakash Narayan International Airport, Patna for expansion / development purpose

    The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has given its approval to transfer 11.35 acres of land to Airports Authority of India (AAI) by way of exchanging equivalent land of AAI at Anisabad. The proposed land at Patna Airport will be used for expansion of the airport and construction of new terminal building along-with other associated infrastructures. The State Government has also agreed in principle for transfer of the land.

    The new terminal building will be having a capacity of 3 million passengers per annum which will not only enhance the airport capacity but also provide convenience to general public.

    Background:

    The existing terminal building at Patna Airport was built for a capacity of 0.5 million passengers per annum, against which 1.5 million passengers per annum are already using the airport. This has led to extreme crowding in the terminal building.

    Ministry of Civil Aviation
    07-February, 2017 17:57 IST
    Air India Flights from Functional Airports In The Country

    There are 77 airports in the country which are fully functional and having regular scheduled flight operations. This includes 72 airports of Airports Authority of India and 5 other Joint Venture/State Government/Private airports.


    Subject to availability of limited resources, Air India and its subsidiaries presently operate flights to/from 70 airports in the country including Agartala, Agatti Islands, Agra, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Allahabad, Amritsar, Aurangabad, Bagdogra, Bengaluru, Bhatinda, Bhavnagar, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Bhuj, Calicut, Chandigarh, Chennai, Coimbatore, Dehradun, Delhi, Dharamshala, Dibrugarh, Dimapur, Diu, Gaya, Goa, Gorakhpur (Operations currently suspended), Guwahati, Gwalior, Hubli, Hyderabad, Imphal, Indore, Jabalpur, Jaipur, Jammu, Jamnagar, Jodhpur, Kanpur, Khajuraho, Kochi, Kolkata, Kullu, Leh, Lilabari, Lucknow, Madurai, Mangalore, Mumbai, Nagpur, Pantnagar, Patna, Port Blair, Pune, Raipur, Rajkot, Ranchi, Shillong, Silchar, Srinagar, Surat, Tezpur, Tirupati, Trivandrum, Udaipur, Vadodara, Varanasi, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam.

    This information was given by the Minister of State for Civil Aviation Shri Jayant Sinha in written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha today.

    Ministry of Civil Aviation
    07-February, 2017 17:34 IST
    Air India Working on Its Turnaround Strategy

    Air India over the past few years and especially since the implementation of the Turnaround Plan by the Govt. has been constantly improving its operational as well as financial performance. In the Financial Year 2015-16, the company has posted an Operating Profit of Rs.105 crores. In the Financial Year 2016-17 also the company has been steadily improving its all round performance and it is expected that the company would again post an improved Operating Profit margin in the current year also.

    However, liquidity constraints continue to impact the smooth performance of the company, the impact of which have been met by the Equity infused by the Government. In this connection the company has been making constant efforts for substituting its high cost working capital loans with long term low cost debt. Air India has been in consultation with various banks in this direction so that the interest costs can come down substantially in the coming years.

    The Government had approved a Turnaround Plan (TAP) / Financial Restructuring Plan (FRP) for operational and financial turnaround of Air India. The TAP/FRP provides equity infusion of Rs.30231 crores upto 2021 subject to achievement of certain milestones as laid down in the TAP/FRP. The Company has made substantial progress in both Operational as well as Financial Areas as per TAP milestones. As a part of the Turnaround Strategy for Air India Ltd., the company with the overall support of the Govt. has initiated a number of steps in order to cut costs and losses.
    This information was given by the Minister of State for Civil Aviation Shri Jayant Sinha in written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha today.

     
    http://zeenews.india.com/north-east...chals-pasighat-likely-this-month_1976086.html

    Itanagar: Commercial flight operations from Pasighat in East Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh is likely to begin later this month, officials said on Saturday.


    These flights would be operated from a separate terminal for civilians, which is almost ready, at the Advanced Landing Ground (ALG).

    Initially, the existing civil supply office building, adjacent to the ALG, would be used as an interim civilian terminal before a separate terminal within the ALG is set up, the officials said.

    Private airlines have also evinced keen interest to start operation from this month, they said.

    Local MLA Kaling Moyong along with East Siang DC Tamiyo Tatak, officers and engineers today visited the airport and inspected the temporary civil terminal which is nearing completion.

    Moyong said that the state government has resolved all pending issues and moving ahead on the work for it.

    Deputy Commissioner Tatak said that engineers should ensure that the terminal building is eco-friendly and convenient to all categories of passengers.


    First Published: Saturday, February 11, 2017 - 19:41

    http://indianexpress.com/article/in...rationalised-soon-aviation-secretary-4531772/
    Union Civil Aviation Secretary R N Choubey said that various initiatives taken up by the Ministry coupled with dip in the international oil prices has resulted in reduction of airfare by almost 30 per cent.

    By: PTI | Panaji | Published:February 18, 2017 7:01 pm

    In a move aimed at boosting the regional connectivity across the country, the Union Civil Aviation ministry on Saturday said that 43 unused airports would be operationalised within a year. “The main idea behind operationalising these 43 unused airports is to improve the connectivity to the hinterland. Proposals have already been received from 11 bidders who will put these airports into commercial operations,” Union Civil Aviation Secretary R N Choubey told reporters in South Goa.

    He was briefing media in presence of Union Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju after inaugurating the three-day workshop on indigenously developed software aiding to manage revenue in the sky.


    Choubey said at present their are 72 airports and addition of these 43 will change the scenario in the Indian skies.


    “It will take another 15-20 days to award the routes for the airlines, who will take somewhere between one to six months to start the operations at these newly inducted facilities,” he added.


    Fixing a rate cap for the fares at these newly inducted airports, the ministry has decided that flying to these facilities would not cost more than Rs 2,500 for an hour long flight.


    “These unused airports which are taken up for revival are evenly distributed across the country,” Choubey said adding, of these ten are in the Southern region.


    Choubey said that various initiatives taken up by the Ministry coupled with dip in the international oil prices has resulted in reduction of airfare by almost 30 per cent.
     
    http://www.thehindu.com/news/nation...y-be-opened-up-under-UDAN/article17329098.ece

    A letter by the ministry to the state government has confirmed that eleven private air lines have bid for operating flights from 43 under utilised or unutilised air ports in the country. Among these are the airports in Bidar and Torangal in Karnataka.

    Bidar airport is unique. It is not a ‘ghost’ airport, meaning it is not among the 200 facilities created under the 15 year UPA regime, most of whom have been rendered empty after airlines did not operate owing to low demand.

    The demand for using Bidar for civil aviation is long pending. The state government made its biggest push before Gur Ta Gaddi in 2007, the 300th anniversary of the Guru Granth Sahib being declared the eternal Guru of the Sikh faith. Lakhs of devotees were expected to visit Bidar and Nanded in Maharashtra that year. The state built a separate gate for passengers, huge waiting lounges, office spaces, and facilities for security and Airport Authority of India personnel spending around Rs 3.5crore.

    However, GMR, the company that built the international airport in Hyderabad objected to civil aviation from Bidar, citing the `no two airports in 150 kilometre radius’’ rule of the AAI. It also declined the government’s request to operate flights from Bidar or use the facility for overhaul and maintenance services.

    Flying planes between Bidar to Bengaluru and other important cities is expected to achieve two major objectives- to promote tourism in the Deccan, to ensure connectivity to the most backward areas – Hyderabad Karnataka, Telangana and Marathwada in Maharashtra. Connectivity is also expected to achieve the often overlooked goal of ensuring better governance of Bidar, as it will help more ministers and senior officials to visit the backward district for supervision.
     
    By: PTI | Panaji | Published:February 25, 2017 12:53 pm
    [​IMG]
    The Goa airport, located in Dabolim, is managed by Indian Navy, which is part of its INS Hansa base near Vasco. Indian Navy has been conducting routine sortie of its flights from this facility

    http://indianexpress.com/article/in...s-request-to-cut-down-summer-flights-4542934/


    Airport Authority of India (AAI) has turned down the request of the Indian Navy to reduce frequency of flights at the Goa International Airport during the summer schedule which comes into force from April. “There was a request from the Indian Navy to cut down the number of flights during the summer schedule. But we have not agreed,” Goa Airport Airport Director BCH Negi said on Saturday.

    The Goa airport, located in Dabolim, is managed by Indian Navy, which is part of its INS Hansa base near Vasco. Indian Navy has been conducting routine sortie of its flights from this facility.

    According to sources, Navy wants to increase its timing of sortie during the summer schedule, following which it has written to the AAI.

    “At our level, we have requested to maintain the flight schedule as it is. Indian Navy had given a written request to curtail the number of flights but it is not agreed,” he said. “I don’t know what is being decided at (the) higher level. Even Airlines have refused to cut down the number of flights,” he added.

    Another senior AAI official said that the Navy had requested to reduce the number of flights allowed between 12.30 pm to 2.30 pm by about 15 flights due to operational reasons. Earlier this month, AAI Chairman Guruprasad Mohapatra had informed that currently 80 flights operate from the Goa airport on a daily basis, including the international ones.

    It handles close to six million passengers annually, making it one of the busiest facility in the country.
     
    Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA)
    06-March, 2017 20:51 IST
    Cabinet approves development of 50 un-served and under-served air strips

    The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has approved the proposal for revival of 50 un-served/under-served airports/airstrips of the State Governments, Airports Authority of India (AAI) and Civil enclaves in three financial years starting from 2017-18.

    The total cost of the project is estimated to be Rs. 4500 crore. 15 airports/airstrips each would be revived during 2017-18 and 2018-19 each while 20 airports/airstrips would be revived during 2019-20.

    As an outcome of the approval, small cities/towns shall be connected on commencement of operation of flights to under-served/un-served airports. It will further boost the economic development in these areas as well as surrounding areas in terms of job creation and related infrastructure development.

    The Revival of airstrips/airports will be 'demand driven', depending upon firm commitment from airline operators as well as from the State Governments for providing various concessions as Airports will be developed without insisting on financial viability.

    The announcement for making adequate provisions for revival of unserved and underserved airports was made by the Finance Minister in Union Budget 2016-17.

    ******
     
    Ministry of Civil Aviation
    09-March, 2017 17:39 IST
    Proposal Approved for Revival of 50 Underserved Airstrips and Airports

    The newly approved National Civil Aviation Policy, 2016, has a provision for promotion of regional connectivity by way of revival of un-served and under-served airports and airstrips. Revival of such airports is "demand-driven", depending on firm demand from the airline operators and where the State Government agrees to provide various concessions envisaged in the Policy.

    The Government has approved the proposal for revival of 50 un-served and under-served airports and airstrips of the State Governments, Airports Authority of India, Civil Enclaves and CPSUs in the three financial years from 2017-18 at an estimated cost of Rs. 4500 crores. 15 airports and airstrips would be revived during 2017-18 and 2018-19 each and 20 airports and airstrips would be revived during 2019-20.

    This information was given by the Minister of State for Civil Aviation Shri Jayant Sinha in written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today.

    Ministry of Civil Aviation
    09-March, 2017 17:35 IST
    AAI Gets Airport Service Quality Survey Report of 17 Airports in Country

    The Airports Authority of India (AAI) is getting Airport Service Quality (ASQ) survey conducted through Airports Council International (ACI), a global body of airport operators at 17 airports where traffic volume is 1.5 million passengers per annum or more. The ACI-ASQ Survey are conducted at Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, Calicut, Chennai, Coimbatore, Goa, Guwahati, Indore, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mangalore, Patna, Pune, Srinagar, Trivandrum, Visakhapatnam airports. This survey is conducted on quarterly basis at these airports for departing passengers. In the remaining operational airports, Customer Satisfaction Survey (CSS) is being conducted through an Independent Agency appointed by AAI. 34 parameters are covered under these surveys to bring out the need and requirements of the passengers.

    The projects and the funds provided for their implementation is aimed at introduction of the latest art of technology in Air Navigation Services (ANS) and Air Traffic Services (ATS) at various airports so as to improve the overall performance of air services in the country are-

    (i) Central Air Traffic Flow Management system (Rs.107 crore approx.),

    (ii) Automatic Dependent system-B Project (Rs.12 crore approx.),

    (iii) Networking of Radars (Rs.10 crore approx.),GPS aided GEO Augmented Navigation (GAGAN) (Rs.29 crore approx.),

    (iv) Ground Based Augmentation System (Rs.10 crore approx.),

    (v) Enhancement of Navigational Aid Infrastructure (Rs.59 crore approx.),

    (vi) Enhancement of Surveillance Infrastructure (Rs.200 crore approx.),

    (vii) Advance Surface Movement and Guidance Control System (ASMGCS) (Rs.75 crore approx.),

    (viii) Introduction of IP based Voice Communication system at Kolkata and Delhi Airport (Rs.25 crore approx.),

    (ix) Air Traffic Control Automation System at Kolkata and Delhi Airport (Rs.100 crore approx.).

    This information was given by the Minister of State for Civil Aviation Shri Jayant Sinha in written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today.

    ******
     
    Ministry of Civil Aviation
    15-March, 2017 17:49 IST
    Revival of Dormant Airports

    The primary objective of Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS)-UDAN is to facilitate / stimulate regional air connectivity by making it affordable. The Expenditure Finance Committee has recommended the proposal for revival of 50 un-served/ under-served airports/airstrips of the State Governments, Airports Authority of India and Civil enclaves at an estimate cost of Rs. 4500 crores, in three financial years starting from 2017-18. However, the revival of airstrips/airports is 'demand driven', depending upon firm commitment from airline operators as well as from the State Government for providing various concessions.


    Airports Authority of India(AAI), the implementing agency of Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) -UDAN has received 43 initial proposals from 11 bidders covering 92 airports( 30 currently served airports, 12 currently under served airports and 50 currently un-served airports). The list is at Annexure 1.


    Kadapa Airport in Andhra Pradesh is included in the list of under served airports under RCS-UDAN. However, the airlines are free to select airports based on their assessment of demand on particular routes and submit proposals at the time of bidding under RCS from time to time.


    After technical scrutiny of the proposals, financial bids in respect of 22 proposals have been opened and selection of the airline operators for operations under RCS is underway. The Selected Airline Operator shall be required to commence the RCS Flight operations within a period of six months from the execution of contract to be executed for operations under RCS.

    This information was given by Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Shri Jayant Sinha in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha today.

    [​IMG]

    Ministry of Civil Aviation
    15-March, 2017 17:38 IST
    International Flights from Madhya Pradesh

    Airports Authority of India owns and maintains 8 airports in Madhya Pradesh including a Civil Enclave at Gwalior.

    Development of airports to international standards is a continuous process and is undertaken by Airports Authority of India (AAI) from time to time depending upon commercial viability, traffic demand, availability of land, demand from airlines, etc. Bhopal, Indore and Khajuraho airports in Madhya Pradesh have already been upgraded to international standards with new integrated terminal buildings and other requisite facilities for international operations.

    Indian carriers are free to mount services from any point in India to foreign destinations as per the respective bilateral air service agreements. However, actual operations are always guided by traffic demands and commercial judgement of airlines.

    This information was given by Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Shri Jayant Sinha in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha today.

    Ministry of Civil Aviation
    15-March, 2017 17:34 IST
    Master Plan for Expansion of IGI Airport

    In compliance with the provisions of Operation, Management and Development Agreement (OMDA), M/s Delhi International Airport Private Limited (DIAL) has reviewed and updated the Master Plan of IGI Airport, New Delhi in 2016 in consultation with the Airports Authority of India, Sovereign agencies providing reserved services at the airport and with other stakeholders.

    The total area of IGI Airport demised to DIAL is 4608.90 acres. The land available is sufficient for executing the expansion plan under the Master Plan, 2016.

    The updated Master Plan envisages expansion of passenger handling capacity of IGI Airport from existing 62 million passenger per annum (mppa) to 109.3 mppa in a phased manner by way of both Airside and Terminal side developments. The development works include expansion of Terminal 1 and Terminal 3, construction of a new Terminal 4, construction of new runway etc. in three phases starting from 2017 and till 2034. The design, project cost and other details etc. are finalized during the finalization of the Major Development Plan in compliance with the OMDA. The development works under the updated Master Plan are based on traffic triggers, optimum utilization of Capex, induction of new technologies & best industry practices to enhance passenger experience and further improve service levels and maximization of the use of existing assets by improving operational efficiency, maintaining service levels and safety requirements, etc.

    This information was given by Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Shri Jayant Sinha in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha today.
     
    Ministry of Civil Aviation
    16-March, 2017 16:33 IST
    Development of Airport Infrastructure and Setting up of New Greenfield Airports

    Committee Suggests Gradual Bifurcation of ANS from AAI

    The present infrastructure capacity of airport is generally sufficient for handling existing air traffic. However, keeping in view of rapid growth of domestic airlines, expansion of infrastructure at airports including runway, terminal building and air space harmonization has been undertaken.

    It is planned to revive 50 airstrips and airports over a period of three years starting from 2017-18 at a total estimated cost of Rs. 4500 crores. However, the development of airports and airstrips to be undertaken only in those States where the State Government agrees to provide the requisite concessions and a firm commitment from airlines to fly from or to such airports.

    The Government of India has granted "in principle" approval for setting up of the 18 Greenfield airports in the country. The list of these airport along with the estimated cost is as under: MOPA in Goa (approx. Rs. 3100 cr), Navi Mumbai (approx. Rs. 16704 cr), Shirdi (approx. Rs. 320.54cr) and Sindhudurg (approx. Rs. 520cr) in Maharashtra, Bijapur (approx. Rs. 150cr), Gulbarga (approx. Rs. 13.78 cr in initial phase), Hassan (approx. Rs. 592 cr) and Shimoga (approx. Rs. 38.91 cr) in Karnataka, Kannur in Kerala (approx. Rs. 1892 cr), Durgapur in West Bengal (approx. Rs. 670 cr), Dabra in Madhya Pradesh (approx. Rs. 200 cr), Pakyong in Sikkim (approx. Rs. 553.53 cr), Karaikal in Pudducherry (approx. Rs.170 cr), Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh (approx. Rs. 448 cr), Dholera in Gujarat (approx. Rs. 1712 cr) and Dagadarthi Mendal, Nellore Dist. (approx. Rs. 293 cr), Bhogapuram in Vizianagaram District near Visakhapatnam (approx. Rs. 2260 cr) and Oravakallu in Kurnool District (approx. Rs. 200 cr), Andhra Pradesh. In Addition Airports Authority of India (AAI) has begun the PPP bidding process for O&M contracts for Jaipur and Ahmedabad airports.

    The Ministry of Civil Aviation had set up a two member Committee consisting of Shri Ashok Chawla, Ex-Chairman, Competition Commission of India and Shri Satendra Singh, Ex-DGCA to examine afresh the issue related to creation of separate Air Navigation Services entity by hiving off Air Navigation Services (ANS) from Airports Authority of India (AAI). The committee has suggested bifurcation of ANS from AAI in a gradual manner.

    This information was given by the Minister of State for Civil Aviation Shri Jayant Sinha in written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today.

    *****
     
    Ministry of Civil Aviation
    21-March, 2017 17:35 IST
    Development of Airports in Chhattisgarh

    For development of Bilaspur airport and Raigarh airport in Chhattisgarh, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has projected the requirement of 387.3 acres of land at Bilaspur and permanent transfer of the existing airport land of 23 acres along with an additional 569 acres of land at Raigarh. Acquisition and handing over of land free of cost and free from all encumbrances by the State Government is the pre-requisite for development of these airport projects.

    Two airports in Chhattisgarh, viz. Bilaspur and Raipur belong to AAI. Raipur Airport has already been upgraded to international standards with Integrated Terminal Building. Although, Indian carriers are free to mount services from any point in India to foreign destinations as per the respective bilateral air service agreements, actual operations are always guided by traffic demand and commercial judgement of airlines.

    This information was given by Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Shri Jayant Sinha in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.

    Ministry of Civil Aviation
    21-March, 2017 17:34 IST
    Development of New Airports

    Government of India has granted "in principle" approval for setting up of the 18 Greenfield airports in the country. The list of these airport is as under: Mopa in Goa, Navi Mumbai, Shirdi and Sindhudurg in Maharashtra, Bijapur, Gulbarga, Hasan and Shimoga in Karnataka, Kannur in Kerala, Durgapur in West Bengal, Dabra in Madhya Pradesh, Pakyong in Sikkim, Karaikal in Puducherry, Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh, Dholera in Gujarat and Dagadarthi Mendal, Nellore Dist., Bhogapuram in Vizianagaram District near Visakhapatnam and Oravakallu in Kurnool District, Andhra Pradesh. Government of India has granted "site clearance" approval for setting up of the 5 Greenfield airports in the country. The list of these airports is as under: Machiwara, Ludhiana Airport, Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh, Jamshedpur in Jharkhand, Alwar in Rajasthan and Kothagudem in Telangana.

    Mopa Airport in Goa, Navi Mumbai and Shirdi Airport in Maharashtra, Kannur Airport in Kerala, Kushinagar Airport in Uttar Pradesh, Dholera Airport in Gujarat, Bhogapuram Airport in Andhra Pradesh, Machiwara Airport in Ludhiana and Alwar Airport in Rajasthan are International Greenfield Airports.

    As regards construction of new Greenfield airports, execution of project including finalization of project cost and financing arrangement is the sole responsibility of the respective airport promoters. However, as per the information provided by the respective airport developer, the total estimated cost for setting up of above mentioned 18 Greenfield Airports in the country comes out to Rs. 30,000 crore (approx.).

    This information was given by Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Shri Jayant Sinha in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.

    Ministry of Civil Aviation
    21-March, 2017 17:33 IST
    Construction of Bhogapuram International Airport

    Government of India has granted 'in principle' approval to Bhogapuram International Airport Corporation Limited (BIACL) for setting up of Bhogapuram International Greenfield Airport for public use in Vizianagaram District, near Visakhapatnam in October, 2016.

    The construction of airport projects depends upon many factors such as land acquisition, availability of mandatory clearances, financial closure, etc. by the individual operator and the land acquisition is the subject matter of State Government.

    The estimated expenditure for the construction of Bhogapuram Airport is approx. Rs. 2260 crores. The land acquisition and pre-development activities are intended to be done through HUDCO loan and State Budget by BIACL and the total cost of construction of Airport and airport operations are intended to be done by the developer.

    The proposal for setting up of Greenfield Airport at Bhogapuram is approved with the condition that scheduled commercial operations at the civil enclave at the existing Vizag Naval Airfield are stopped once the operation of Greenfield airports at Bhogapuram starts, for a period of 30 years.

    This information was given by Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Shri Jayant Sinha in written reply in Rajya Sabha today.

    *****
     
    There are a total number of 476 airports in the country. This includes operational and non-operational airports, airstrips etc. owned by the Airports Authority of India, Defence, State Governments, private parties etc.

    There are 77 airports in the country which are fully functional and having regular scheduled flight operations. This includes 72 airports of Airports Authority of India and 5 other Joint Venture/State Government/Private airports.
     
