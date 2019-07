Under the government’s power-related master plan, by 2041 the highest number of power plants would be set up in Maheskhali – 12 coal-fired power plants, 1 wind turbine power plant and two solar powered. An LNG (liquefied natural gas) land terminal would also be established there.



Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC)’s Eastern Refinery is setting up their largest oil depot on this island. A company of Petrobangla, GTCL, is constructing the Maheskhali and Anwara gas supply line in the region.



BEZA is constructing five economic zones on one-tenth of the island. The process is on to acquire land for three of these zones. Heavy industries will be set up also with residential complexes for the officers and workers.

