Pakistan has more then 1000 KM coast line. And on that coast line we have only one major city which is Karachi. Gawader is being developed as another port city. Sindh coast line alone is 270 KM. Should Pakistan develop another city on Karachi coast. Not necessarily a port city but just a big city on coast of Sindh. 100 and 150 KM away from Karachi close to Indian border.