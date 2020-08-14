France sends forces into eastern Mediterranean to quell tensions between Greece, Turkey - Fox News France sends forces into eastern Mediterranean to quell tensions between Greece, Turkey Fox News France sends jets and ships to tense east Mediterranean BBC News Merkel spoke to Erdogan, Greek PM on eastern Mediterranean Reuters Deterring Turkey war on Greece, France plays 'bad cop' to Merkel's 'good cop' Washington Examiner Project Force: Battle for resources in the eastern Mediterranean Al Jazeera English View Full Coverage on Google News Local : 2020-08-14(Friday) 03:44:32 Found via nicer.app/news