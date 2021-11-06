Details of the ongoing battles in Marib: the Yemen National Army launches offensive on Houthi positions and takes a new strategy in the battle

Titanium100
SENIOR MEMBER
- Mar 1, 2019
- 4,631
- -7
- Country
-
- Location
-
The Houthis have been claiming false gains constantly since the last 3 years every week posting that they are few centimeters away from Mar'ib in the credibility aspect they are becoming a little bit like Panjshiris who only exist on twitter. Nobody have asked themselves why they are reporting this few centimeters away for freaking 3 years? and where are they? and they never seem to reach the city? But they can't take Mar'ib logistically just like they couldn't Taz they are also taking alot of casualities because Urban cities deplates their manpower They lost almost half of their manpower in Taz an absolute graveyard just gave up on it entirely.
Details of the ongoing battles in Marib: the National Army launches an attack on militia positions and takes a new strategy in the battle
Scenes of the Yemeni National Army's violent battles against the Houthi militia south of Ma'rib
“Three brigades were deployed to the battlefields to foil the Houthis, mainly in Juba district,” the source said on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to brief reporters.
The deployment of new forces in Marib is happening as fierce fighting broke out on Thursday between government forces and the Houthis in Al-Kasara and Al-Mashjah, west of Marib and in Juba district, south of Yemen.
At least 150 Houthis and four government troops have been killed in heavy fighting in the Juba district alone during the past 24 hours''
----------------------------------------------
The army carries out ambushes and detours in Marib..Dozens of Houthis were killed and wounded
ByThe News Glory
31/10/2021
Dozens of Houthi militia members were killed today, Sunday, by the fire of the Yemeni army, the popular resistance and tribesmen on various fighting fronts in the south of Ma’rib Governorate, in the northeast of the country.
And the media center of the Yemeni army quoted a military source as saying that the army and resistance forces “carried out several ambushes and detours during the past hours” that ended with dozens of militiamen killed or wounded, in addition to causing other losses to Houthi equipment.
He added that the army artillery launched a concentrated bombardment against fixed and mobile Houthi targets along the front line, and inflicted heavy losses on the militia in many equipment.
The Yemeni army during the fighting in Marib (archive)
Yesterday, Saturday, the Yemeni army carried out a tight ambush targeting Houthi groups that tried to infiltrate a military site on the southern front of the Marib Governorate.
The media center of the Yemeni army confirmed that dozens of Houthi militia members were killed, while the rest of them fled, leaving behind the bodies of their dead and their weapons in a reef south of Ma’rib governorate.
The army artillery targeted two combat crews that were carrying reinforcements for the Houthi elements, in addition to targeting gatherings in separate locations from the southern front of the Marib Governorate.
At the same time, the fighters of the Coalition to Support Legitimacy launched several air raids, targeting the movements and gatherings of Houthi militias in separate locations in the south of Marib Governorate, according to the center.
The center published a video clip of the battles waged by the army and the resistance against the Houthi militia, south of Ma’rib.
The Yemeni army forces, backed by the popular resistance and the Coalition to Support Legitimacy, are engaged in continuous battles to defeat the Houthi militias on various fronts in the south and west of Ma’rib Governorate.
