This is for people who are too lazy to inform themselves, as for those who are not too lazy, please lookup the 57-page report published by Supreme Court in both English and Urdu. It has full details; including previous decisions by court and the questions asked. In this thread I will cover couple of the many questions asked in which all of the 4 respondents/wtinesses gave unbelievably different answers.



Q1.

Awami Ijtamah kai waqt; wahan kitnai log majood thai?



answer 1; 100 log ek 5 manzala building mein

answer 2; 1000 log

answer 3; 2000 log

answer 4; 250 log



Q2.

Awami Ijtamah kidhar hua tha?



answer 1; Abdul sattar kai ghar

answer 2; rana rizwaq kai ghar

answer 3; muqhtar ahmed kai ghar pai

and ek adalti gawaa nai kaha; haji ali kai dairai per



One more interesting point; out of the 100 - 2000 people said by the witnesses, only ONE witness from that Ijtamah came to give his account at the court.



CJP closed the case quoting the following hadith;



" Beware! Whoever is cruel and hard on a non Muslim minority, or curtails their rights, or burdens them with more than they can bear, or takes anything from them against their free will; I (Prophet Muhammad [pbuh]) will complain against the person on the Day of Judgement."



Announced in open court.

