Detailed industrial data of Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Turkey and Vietnam

KTI = knowledge and technology intensive.

– To boost export growth and help the economy rebound from COVID-19 pandemic impacts, improving the manufacturing sector's productivity will be crucial for Bangladesh, says a new World Bank report launched today.The report , 'Gearing up for the Future of Manufacturing in Bangladesh,' suggests that by strengthening innovation and technology adoption in firms, the manufacturing sector can improve productivity. For this, the report identified three pillars: capabilities of managers and workers, connectivity to international markets, and complementary markets and institutions. Adopting new technologies and business practices will also help firms recover faster from the COVID-19 crisis.

The report finds that in Bangladesh, most firms still use basic or near-basic technologies. For example, more than 40 percent of firms still use handwritten documents for business administration, while three-fourth of them practice manual quality inspections.

Managerial and technical capabilities are crucial for a turnaround. About half of the manufacturing firms are run by people without college degrees. Compared to these firms, those with college-educated managers have a 10 percent higher level of technology. Hence, building human capital remains an important agenda, as well as enabling firms to access advisory services in cost-effective ways.

International connectivity also contributes to the spread of technology. Firms doing business with multinational companies use more advanced technology than those working only in the local market. Export diversification beyond the readymade garments (RMG) sector will be crucial. Reducing restrictions on international trade and Foreign Direct Investment, making the duty-free import of raw materials more accessible to firms outside the RMG sector and modernizing special economic zones will help diversify export-led growth.

Strong financial institutions and regulatory frameworks underpin the importance of complementary markets for technology adoption. About half of the surveyed small and medium enterprises (SMEs) identified a lack of financing as the main barrier to adopting technology. To help firms to borrow for their technology needs easily, a stronger financial sector will be needed. Continuing with regulatory reforms to reduce the cost of doing business too remains vital.