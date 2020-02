Destitute mother abandons ailing child at Torkham border

By Ahtesham Khan Published: February 6, 2020LANDI KOTAL: A destitute Afghan woman abandoned her ailing child at the Torkham border on Wednesday, saying she could not afford medical care. After the issue was put up on social media, the child is now being provided with care in Peshawar.The minor girl, identified as Kayinat, was found abandoned near the Torkham border gate. Locals took the minor into their care. A note lying near the ailing girl read, "I do not have the resources to carry out medical treatment of my love. If she gets well, contact me through this number and if she dies, please provide her with a piece of land where she can be buried".Islam Bacha, a social worker from Landikotal, learnt of the child and posted an appeal on social media to help provide medical treatment to Kayinat.In a short time, Bacha said many people came forward to help the child get the treatment she needed. She was subsequently taken to a private hospital in Peshawar where doctors described her condition to be out of danger.Speaking to The Express Tribune, Bacha said that his appeals for help on social media had received a massive response. Asked about Kayinat's ailment, he said that she had been diagnosed with heart disease.He said he wanted to help the ailing girl and also to send a positive message to people of Afghanistan.