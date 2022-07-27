Despite trade ban, Pakistan imports from India jump 2x in April-May

Pakistan doesn’t have a cohesive policy regarding anything because the institutions never fully developed due to an unstable governance system since its inception. More importantly, where Indian leadership had policy differences they always had the same target with socioeconomic policy(industry, agriculture, services, education etc) . So even if governments did change, the basic “Ten Commandments” of Indian policy remained similar.



Pakistan on the other hand either had fighting feudals or generals - neither qualified nor focused on merit to let the right people come up.

Infact, a LOT of the India-Pakistan comparison we see online is flawed even if one completely forgets the disparity of size. Simply because India is where it is due to the efforts of its leadership(credit due to the Nehru clan for its dynasty still maintaining some semblance of merit) while Pakistan is still here despite the best efforts of its leadership to destroy it for their own interests.