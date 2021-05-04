Despite the health crisis, the arms race between Morocco and Algeria continues: Stockholm International Peace Research Institute

Titanium100
Despite the health crisis, the arms race between Morocco and Algeria continues
April 29, 2021 by archyde
The latest report on military spending in the world for the year 2020, published by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), ranked Morocco among the countries that spend the most on arms on the African continent. . Last year, Morocco’s military spending reached an increase of 29% compared to 2019 and an increase of 54%, compared to 2011. This evolution is explained by several factors, according to the Institute for Strategic Studies founded in 1966, in particular “the ongoing conflict between the Moroccan government and the Polisario Front in Western Sahara, as well as the tensions with neighboring Algeria”.
Morocco among the countries spending the most on armaments
The kingdom is even one of the ten countries to bear the heaviest military charges in the world, relative to gross domestic product (GDP). Five of these ten countries are based in the Middle East region: Oman 11% of its GDP, Saudi Arabia (8.4%), Kuwait (6.5%), Israel (5.6%) and Jordan (5%). The other five are Algeria (6.7%), Azerbaijan (5.4%), Armenia (4.9%), Morocco (4.3%) and Russia (4.3%) ).
Morocco is ranked 40th in the world, in the list of countries that spend the most on weapons. the second in Africa, knowing that in the last year he has ranked 45th in the world.
For its part, Algeria ranks 24th in the world and first in Africa for the year 2020, which was already the case in 2019. Algeria’s expenditure reached 9.7 billion dollars in 2020, i.e. a down 3.4% compared to 2019. However, it remains “by far the biggest spender in North Africa and across the continent,” SIPRI analysis.
The institute puts this development in the context of the drop in world oil prices since 2014, with the consequence of a decline in entries for Algeria and an impact on the country’s military spending, from 2016. From 2017 to 2020 , the budget allocated for this purpose continued to decrease, except in 2019.
Globally, the United States tops the list of countries that spent the most on armaments in 2020, with $ 778 billion. They are followed by China ($ 252 billion), then India ($ 72 billion), Russia ($ 61.7 billion), the United Kingdom ($ 59.7 billion) and Arabia. Arabia ($ 57.5 billion).
The SIPRI report indicates that global military spending in 2020 is estimated at $ 1,981 billion. Over the past year, they have increased by 2.6% compared to 2019 and 9.3% compared to 2011. Spending as a percentage of global GDP, increased by 0.2% in 2020, for s ‘establish at 2.4%.
This increase is due to the fact that most countries experienced a severe economic slowdown last year, due to the impacts of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the various sectors of activity, which did not prevent spending military continues to increase globally.
Algeria orders Russian Su-57 aircraft, does Morocco need F-35?
2021/05/04 10:01:24
Last week, Russia's first mass production model Su-57 The fighter plane was delivered to the service team, and there was news that Algeria had ordered 14 advanced new models Su-57 Stealth fighter.
Su-57 has long been Russia's desire to gain air superiority Hope that Algeria can useSu-57the aircraft can gain an advantage over rival Morocco.
Algeria announced last month that it intends to purchase 14 Su-57 fighter jets that have just been put into operation, which threatens the region Military balance. The Su-57 has long been Russia's hope for air superiority, and Algeria can use the Su-57 aircraft to gain an advantage over rival Morocco.
Algeria announced the news in November when Su-57 was not yet in full service. Russia only included Su-57 fighter jets into its air force last week. With the Su-57 now a reality, once Algeria acquires 14 powerful new Su-57 aircraft, it will gain a clear advantage over Morocco.
Algeria's new jet fighter
Russia's Su-57 is a fifth-generation fighter with stealth capability, SU-57 It is one of only four operational fifth-generation fighter jets in the world, competing with the American F-22 and F-35 Lightning II.
According to the Russian military, SU-57 surpasses many capabilities of NATO F-35, although the two fighters are different Developed for purpose. The F-35 is integrated as a multi-role fighter in the air force of NATO members, specializing in air-to-ground missions.Russian Su-57 pays less attention to bombing missions and aims to achieve air superiority.
There are still questions about whether the Su-57 is as powerful as Russia claims, but it is almost certain that it Superior to the F-16 fighter jets used by the Moroccan Air Force.
Replace Algeria's currently outdated and expensive Mig-25, Mig-29 and Su -30 takes time. However, Algeria is the first country outside Russia to purchase Su-57 aircraft. Compared with allies in the region, Algeria may gain significant air superiority. Russia is likely to begin delivering its advanced Su-57 aircraft in 2025, which provides Morocco with a short window to consider its options.
Morocco is the same To upgrade its air force. According to reports,Algeria will spend US$2 billion on its 14 new SU-57s, while Morocco will spend US$4.8 billion to upgrade its F-16. Morocco's planned upgrade is probably the reason why Algeria chose to bet on high prices.
Morocco's expenditure is more than twice that of Algeria's planned air defense procurement, but SU-57 can still provide it with a military advantage. If the fifth-generation stealth fighter does not live up to the capabilities promised by Russia, it will eclipse the F-16 and provide Algeria with a strong response to Morocco's upgrade of the F-16.
Expensive choice
For Morocco, this development is a difficult problem. The strengthening of relations with the United States in recent weeks may mean qualifying for the F-35 that competes with Russia's Su-57. However, the cost of each F-35 is as high as 110 million US dollars, and it needs to be replaced with the latest upgraded F-16.
However, responding to Algeria's Su-57 can be tricky. Algeria's close military ties with Russia may mean that it will not limit its procurement to SU-57. For example, Algeria can also consider buying Russia's world-class S-400 missile system, which may even destroy the F-35.If Morocco will lobby the United States to buy F-35, Russia is likely to provide S-400 to Algeria.
