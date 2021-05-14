What's new

Despite the Covid disaster, Lynching of Muslims continues in India

Chakar The Great

Chakar The Great

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 25, 2018
4,785
0
4,065
Country
United Kingdom
Location
Ireland
Aasif Khan, a Muslim gym trainer from Mewat district, Haryana, was lynched to death by Hindu vigilante groups on Sunday night, after forcing him to chant “Jai Shree Raam”, a prayer turned warcry by the Hindu nationalist militants.

Speaking to Maktoob, Khan’s relatives claimed that he was travelling with his friends from Khalilpur, his home village, to Sohna to get medicines.

“A group of 15 stopped the car and started abusing the passengers. they shouted “maar mulle ko” — Kill Muslims— and lynched Khan”, Hasan Kha, Khan’s uncle told Maktoob.

The Haryana police have filed a FIR against the perpetuators under IPC 302. But no arrest have been made so far, according to the family.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1394267007034351618


Rashid(31) and Wasif(22), co-passengers with Khan were also assaulted but survived the attack. Rashid remains in critical care.

“The mob hit the car from behind and when they stopped the car they hurled stones at the car,” says Hasan. ” The other two escaped the attack but Khan was captured and lynched”.



https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1394265863822352393
Khan was found dead in Nangli, a village on the outskirts of Sonha, Haryana. Khan’s relative also shared that there is a history of hostility between Khan and Hindu groups in his village.

Heavy police deployment can be seen in Kalilpur village during the funeral of Aaasif Khan on Monday. The family urged to pursue the case and remain calm.

Mewat, one of the most backward district in India have dozens of incidents of lynching by Hindu militant groups. Mob lynching of Muslims and other minorities have surged in India since Modi’s Hindu nationalist regime came to power in 2014.
 
HAIDER

HAIDER

ELITE MEMBER
May 21, 2006
24,520
13
24,559
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Asif Mayet said:
Hindus ,like the Jews , are famed for displaying bravado in huge numbers.
Click to expand...
Hindus and blacks gangsters in America have one major similarity when they too many they show muscle when they are alone in street.... they are chicken.
 
jamahir

jamahir

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 9, 2014
20,955
16
18,984
Country
India
Location
India
Haryana is anyway a state where violence is in the culture, exhibited in things like honor killings. On top of that in recent times there are the cow vigilante and anti-"mulle" Hindutvadi groups / lynch mobs.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

D
From Confidence to Chaos: India’s Journey to Its Coronavirus Crisis
Replies
0
Views
101
d00od00o
D

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom