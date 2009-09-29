What's new

Despite recalibration, Indian Army's 1 Strike Corps to be available for use against Pakistan

This recalibration includes the change in the operational role of the 1 Corps towards the northern sector with China, including Ladakh, from the earlier focus on Pakistan. The truncated 17 Corps, in turn, will have a strike role in the eastern sector, including the Chumbi Valley opposite Sikkim, as was previously reported by TOI.

“But the 1 Corps will also retain operational flexibility to deploy against Pakistan at short-notice. So, with an adequate number of acclimatized troops, the corps will be available for both China and Pakistan. This will be in addition to the Leh-based 14 Corps, ”said an officer.

Will push for Skardu from two directions
 
How is this even news worthy?? In other news water is wet because A country has a force ready for self-defense against both her borders how is this even a news and if they didn't guarded their borders it would be brain-dead....

India media running out of something to write
 
Nothing but a false sense-of-bravado. Indian media is constantly fed by such useless motivational news by Indian Army
 
