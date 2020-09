Despite diplomacy, India and China ramp up military at border Eastern Ladakh, where a recent flare-up occurred, is typically manned by 20,000-30,000 soldiers. That deployment has more than doubled, a military official said

An Indian army convoy moves on the Srinagar-Ladakh highway on Wednesday.CREDIT:APThe move was triggered by a border stand-off with China in the snow deserts of Ladakh that began in May and escalated in June into hand-to-hand combat. Twenty Indian soldiers were killed while China suffered an undisclosed number of casualties. Both countries are negotiating to resolve the confrontation — last week they agreed to disengage — but neither side has backed down. The Indian military is now set to keep troops deployed along the treacherous, high-altitude border through the winter.Eastern Ladakh, where the flare-up occurred, is typically manned by 20,000-30,000 soldiers. But the deployment has more than doubled with the tensions, a military official said, declining to provide exact numbers.Temperatures in Ladakh can fall well below freezing, and troops are often deployed at altitudes of over 4500 metres, where oxygen is scarce, officials said.Since snow blocks mountain passes into Ladakh at least four months every winter, Indian military planners have already moved more than 150,000 tonnes of materials into the region.India says it's only matching China's increased deployment of troops and equipment at the border.CREDIT:APAt a fuel, oil and lubricant depot near Leh, Ladakh's main city, a hillside was covered with clusters of green drums.India's External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, left, and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi after talks on the sidelines of the Shanghai CooperationOrganisation meeting in Moscow last week, when they agreed to "disengage"CREDIT:XINHUA/APAt storage facilities at a nearby supply depot, boxes and sacks of ration - including pistachios, instant noodles and Indian curries - stood in tall piles. At another base near Leh, tents, heaters, winter clothing and high-altitude equipment lay stacked.From these depots, the materials are pushed to logistics nodes by trucks, helicopters and, in some particularly difficult parts, mules, officials said."In a place like Ladakh, operations logistics is of huge importance," said Kapoor. "In the last 20 years, we have mastered it."