Despite Defense Buildup, Japan's Arms Industry Struggles

Song Hong said: The Japanese engineers unlike the Chinese, will follow the process even they know it will lead to very bad outcome.



The Chinese engineers are like wolf, cunning, aggressive at times. Also Chinese engineers focus is get job done, not process.



Chinese engineers hate talkers. Click to expand...

True. Our culture admires doers, hates talkers. That's why the Indians are becoming CEO's, managers in U.S. companies while the Chinese Americans remain the third class citizens. Like the Asian Carp fish that has taking over the U.S. waters, the Indians flourish and multiply fast in America. They have no natural enemies there, their talking habit fits the U.S. culture and they work harder than Americans. Back in their own country though, everyone can't be talkers. Hence they just keep talking, bragging but not much anything else