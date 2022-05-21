Despite being part of the Quad, India sustained pressure from the US and bought discounted Russian oil to provide relief to the masses: Imran Khan

@Zibago @blain2 @Jazzbot @Indus Pakistan @ghazi52 @Ghazwa-e-Hind @FOOLS_NIGHTMARE @HRK @RescueRanger @Joe Shearer @INDIAPOSITIVE @Wood @maithil @Sudarshan @koolio @Zarvan @Path-Finder
Oil prices will be reduced, already indian finance minister said itI doubt that the volume of oil purchased from Russia is significant enough to offset the drop in excise duty from GOI. Imran Khan should substantiate his claim
IK is playing politics just to fool the naive.
1)Why did he not restart the Iran pak gas pipeline project, it would have been the cheapest.
2)Why did he not Kick the French ambassador out, at that time GSP plus was important.
3)Our reserves are a paltry 10B compared to Indias 500B, do the maths yourself.
Of course the oil price will be reduced. But correlation is not causationOil prices will be reduced, already indian finance minister said it
True. All the right decisions about Pakistan were already taken by my Patwari league: PatwariIK is playing politics just to fool the naive.
Election to hainna , Gujarat me saal ke end meLPG Gas Cylinders price are also reduced by 200 Rs.
Hain ji, prices have gone down uncle .
Last time orange man threatened mudi ji and Co of very bad actions, if india bought oil from Iran. Since then ongc fellows are saying them only one thing, " inshallah next we buy from you "
We stopped, we became dependent on Gulf sheikhs, we have not imported significant quantity from basra since last few years.
We had to import from guyana in south America, Infact at one point usa became our largest oil supplier due to orange man and because mudi ji relented in front of him.
We asked politely to sheikhs to increase production, the oil minister or somebody of Saudi Arabia asked us to use our reserve fuel stocks , which is mostly kept for wartime as far as I know
Prices didn't go down since then , now America is again losing relevance in indias oil supply chain, since we started getting oil from Russia and see prices have dropped.
We should be, Uncle Sam should shove their sanctions where the sun doesn’t shine.If Iran talks go well, we may very well start importing much more from them..
Should.If Iran talks go well, we may very well start importing much more from them..
Ati uttam , chacha sam should shove the sanctions up its nitambWe import only 6% of our oil from Russia, even if we get 30% discount, it’s almost 2% overall savings we achieve, it isn’t enough to reduce the prices by almost a tenth.
We should be, Uncle Sam should shove their sanctions where the sun doesn’t shine.